George Lucas and Steven Spielberg would have always been linked, even if they hadn't created one of the most iconic action heroes. Two of the preeminent movie brats, a term for the 60s and 70s filmmakers that grew up on film in a way the previous generation hadn't, Lucas and Spielberg defined blockbuster films with Star Wars and Jaws, respectively. But the filmmakers had a friendship that was both familial and creatively collaborative. Spielberg watched early cuts of Star Wars, providing Lucas with feedback, and was even offered the chance to direct more than one entry in the franchise. Lucas, in turn, pitched Indiana Jones to Spielberg after his unrequited desire to make a James Bond film. The two relied on one another throughout the years, and Lucas proved a crucial aide-de-camp when Spielberg needed to shoot his passion project by taking over the post-production of Jurassic Park.

Spielberg Stacked 'Jurassic Park' and 'Schindler's List' Back-to-Back

Though one of his most iconic films now, Spielberg was initially reticent to take on the challenge of Schindler's List. Though Spielberg was the first filmmaker contacted to make it, he offered it to others, including Brian De Palma, Sydney Pollock, and eventually signed Martin Scorsese. The two movie brats would eventually swap Schindler's List and Cape Fear, but, in the meantime, Spielberg was attached to the adaptation of the Michael Chrichton novel after the disappointment of Hook. Agent Michael Ovitz packaged Jurassic Park and Schindler's List as a deal at Universal. However, the studio wanted Spielberg to finish the broad-appealing dinosaur thriller before going off to film his black-and-white prestige historical drama. But, once Jurassic Park was shot, Spielberg was ready to go to Krakow.

After ten years, Spielberg was ready to shoot Schindler's List. He is also no stranger to quickly picking up projects one after another. Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial were back-to-back (released in 1981 and 1982, respectively), as were Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Color Purple (in 1984 and 1985), with 1989 being the first year he released two films with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Always only seven months apart. But Tom Pollock, head of feature films at Universal at the time, was worried Spielberg would be abandoning Jurassic Park, which was set to be a major film for them (per The Hollywood Reporter.) Spielberg felt the majority of his work on Jurassic Park was done, though, having locked it on a story level and the remaining work being more technical: sound mixing and color correcting. If only he had a friend who was better at the technical side of filmmaking than the emotional side...

Spielberg Had Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy Step In

Not only was there an emotional urgency of wanting to tell this story, but Spielberg didn't want to miss the winter in Poland after reading a completed draft of Schindler's List. In retelling the story to Stephen Colbert, Spielberg called his co-producer on Jurassic Park, Kathleen Kennedy, and stressed his need to shoot Schindler's List immediately. Kennedy agreed and took over the day-to-day production of finishing the film, but Lucas was brought to oversee the sound mixing dub. Spielberg recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "I called George. I said, 'George, I'm in trouble.'" and that he "already had [Lucas's] mixers working on the film, so George said he'd take over." With two steady hands at home, Spielberg was able to leave the country while still checking in from Poland. It likely softened the blow for Universal that replacing the director of some of the biggest movies of all time was the man behind the biggest film franchise of all time.

Jurassic Park was released in June 1993, a few months after Spielberg wrapped filming on Schindler's List. The latter film would be released at Christmas that year, and both films went on to critical and financial success. While Jurassic Park made a little more money, Schindler's List was a certified blockbuster, grossing over 300 million around the world. The Oscars would recognize both films with a combined total of ten wins, including Best Sound and Best Visual Effects for Jurassic Park and Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture for Schindler's List.

Friends Help Movies Get Made

Credits are long for a reason, and while one name may make it to the top, that does not mean they did it alone. Schindler's List was a difficult experience for Steven Spielberg, going as far as to have Robin Williams call him long distance and tell jokes over the phone. Having a filmmaker Spielberg could trust with Jurassic Park likely made the experience of working from afar a lot easier. In the interview with Colbert, Colbert comments "it must have been nice to have George Lucas as a friend," to which Spielberg replied, "As a best friend. Always." For an ego-centric business, it's nice to hear stories of filmmakers working with each other. Spielberg himself assisted Martin Scorsese on The Wolf of Wall Street, much to Scorsese's delight. Who says there are no real friends in Hollywood?

