The ceremony will take place on March 19th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

In a move that one might argue should've happened a long, long time ago — if not in a galaxy far, far away — the Producers Guild of America announced earlier today that George Lucas, the producer behind the likes of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, is to be honored with the 2022 Milestone Award alongside Lucasfilm collaborator Kathleen Kennedy, herself an eight-time Academy Award-nominee, and one of the most respected producers in the industry today.

The award observes "their unparalleled contributions to the film industry both individually and collaboratively through Lucasfilm," a press release states. They will accept the honor at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19 at Fairmont Century Plaza, the iconic locale surrounded by the Hollywood Hills.

The Milestone Award has been granted to many of Hollywood's greats across history, from Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, to Lucas' longtime friend and collaborator Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, and fellow franchise leader James Cameron.

Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the Producers Guild of America, had this to say about the awards:

“Together, George and Kathleen have carved out a fantastic empire of entertainment that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical achievement. What George has built through his movies and through Lucasfilm has enriched every facet of filmmaking, and his colossal creativity and technical genius amazed the world. Kathleen has ascended to the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she succeeded in producing one of the brilliant and boundary breaking films she is known for. And since joining Lucasfilm as president, she has expertly exalted its IP to be even more influential and treasured around the world. We’re very proud to honor George and Kathleen as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.”

Of the honor, Lucas said:

“Receiving the Milestone Award from the PGA is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life across a lifetime… protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind’s eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time. Being recognized alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this honoring of our shared and individual works even more meaningful."

Kennedy followed up Lucas's statement, saying:

"I am very honored to share this award with George Lucas who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination."

