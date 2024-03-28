The Big Picture Akira Kurosawa faced financial struggles and lost favor with the younger generation in the 70s.

As one of the greatest masters of cinema, it's hard to imagine Akira Kurosawa struggling to gather funds to produce another masterpiece. The visually striking auteur built a magnificent film career where he could blossom his genius painting talent into gorgeous tragedies that no filmmaker could replicate. Kurosawa directed one movie almost every year, turning out big successes like Ikiru (1952), Seven Samurai (1954), and Yojimbo (1961). But when the early 70s came along, Japan's most celebrated director lost favor with the younger generation, as the TV industry and monster flicks were on the rise, and financial trouble started pale Kurosawa's career.

According to The Criterion Collection, the stress from filmmaking and sudden health problems caused Akira Kurosawa to attempt suicide in 1971. It was only when the Soviet studio, Mosfilm, approached the mastermind to make a movie for them that Kurosawa became energized to film again. Amid his teetering reputation, the Rashomon director wanted to make a medieval, samurai war epic called Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior. Thankfully, dozens of New Hollywood filmmakers revered Kurosawa, and it took a young George Lucas to come to the aid of his role model. Kagemusha marked another classic for Kurosawa; however, the picture had several undermining production issues that almost led to its demise.

Toho Studios Couldn't Give Akira Kurosawa Funding for 'Kagemusha'

After the taxing production of Red Beard (1965), a dark fable popped into Akira Kurosawa's mind. He dreamed of telling a medieval samurai story that echoed a Japanese version of King Lear. Themes surrounding the identity crisis and the lunacy of historical military leaders flooded Kurosawa's imagination for decades, and he managed to paint his visions into astonishing paintings. But as the auteur found himself constantly occupied with bigger projects, a struggling production company, and a few box office fails, Kagemusha seemed like a faraway dream.

After some time, Akira Kurosawa gained a negative reputation for being a demanding tyrant who was blowing budgets over the smallest details, causing his longtime acting partner Toshiro Mifune to part ways with him, as mentioned by Far Out Magazine. Kurosawa went on a downward spiral both artistically and physically until he directed the Academy Award-winning Russian adventure Dersu Uzala in 1975 which restored his respect within the industry. Rejuvenating his spirits, Kurosawa returned to his original paintings of Kagemusha and began to develop the story for the silver screen.

What was once a compilation of sketches turned into a grand, medieval tragedy following a small-minded thief who is forced into impersonating a powerful warlord. But after the samurai warrior passes away, the lord's double must face his greatest nightmares when a civil war erupts between three clans in the kingdom. At the start of pre-production, Kurosawa went to his loyal production studio, Toho Studios, for funds. Unfortunately, the studio was going through a financial setback of its own and Toho was unable to fulfill the heavy budget Kagemusha required. Even Kurosawa's agents struggled to find sponsors, since his movies magnetized a stigma of unpredictability. It was not until a miraculous meeting took place in the summer of '78 that the prospects for "shadow warrior" were starting to see the light.

George Lucas Convinced 20th Century Fox To Fund 'Kagemusha'

The Hidden Fortress (1958) has long been cited as a major influence on Star Wars. In a video interview, George Lucas explains how he first became "hooked" by the wonders of Kurosawa's filmography when studying in film school. He looked up to the legendary director as a hero throughout his directing career, seeking to make movies with the same amount of visual passion.

Besides Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, and Martin Scorsese, Lucas's close friend Francis Ford Coppola, the pioneering director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, was also heavily inspired by Kurosawa's works. Per Far Out Magazine, Coppola once said, "One thing that distinguishes Akira Kurosawa is that he didn’t just make a masterpiece or two masterpieces. He made eight masterpieces.” In July 1978, Kurosawa made a trip to San Francisco where he met with Lucas and Coppola. After looking through the breathtaking paintings and concept of Kagemusha, Lucas was astounded to learn his role model was grappling to secure funds for one of his projects, but the Lucasfilm founder knew just the studio to back him.

At the time of their successful distribution of A New Hope, 20th Century Fox was biased towards George Lucas. The studio was in the middle of working on a Star Wars sequel with Lucas which gave his game plan for Kurosawa the upper hand. Convincing Fox's head, Alan Ladd Jr., Lucas used his leverage to negotiate the funds for Kagemusha in exchange for the film's foreign rights, according to an article in Salon. Fox agreed to the terms, despite the previous firing of the Japanese auteur from Tora! Tora! Tora! Lucas managed to add Coppola to the team as co-executive producer, and this enticing package led Toho Studios to come back on the project. Additionally, to raise more funds, Akira Kurosawa and Coppola joined together to film a series of commercials for Suntory whiskey.

'Kagemusha' Ran into Several Production Difficulties Before Theatrical Release

Lucas and Coppola's gracious help allowed their master to finally create his long-awaited, sweeping epic. Kagemusha started production in 1979, accumulating over 6 million dollars in its final budget; however, Toho ended up investing more than five times what they originally expected, as stated in the movie's Criterion Collection DVD interview. The finances were just the dawn of the film's implications. Kurosawa had several fallouts with the cast and crew members during production — the biggest issue involving Kagemusha's protagonist.

The title role was meant to be played by the same actor as the warlord and thief. Originally, Shintaro Katsu was cast as the main lead, but Coppola states in the DVD that Katsu showed up on set with a camera crew to film the director's techniques. Furious, Kurosawa was said to have fired Katsu, replacing him with the acclaimed actor Tatsuya Nakadai who had starred in five of his previous pictures. Legendary cinematographer Kazuo Miyagawa, who worked on Yojimbo and Rashomon, resigned before production, so Kurosawa filled his partner's big shoes with two younger filmmakers, Shōji Ueda and Takao Saitō. Furthermore, composer Masaru Satōm, who had worked with Kurosawa over ten times, including Seven Samurai, left during post when the director demanded too much control over the musical score.

Due to the film being a period piece, the delicate set faced many disasters from a typhoon to a local bomb scare, as noted in The Emperor and the Wolf. Nakadai was also hospitalized after suffering from a fall off his horse. Six months later, Kagemusha did fall behind schedule and faced a hectic post-production process, although it was successfully released on April 27, 1980.

Regardless of the film's production hiccups, Akira Kurosawa gave birth to another awe-striking masterpiece that exceeded Toho and 20th Century Fox's expectations. Kagemusha became a critical and commercial hit, doubling the studios' giant investments. The warring tragedy marked an explosive comeback into the industry for the visionary painter, winning dozens of awards and the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival that same year. Kagemusha enabled the revered Akira Kurosawa to make his last Shakespearean epic, Ran, five years later, proving his rightful place as one of the greatest directors who ever lived.

