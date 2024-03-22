The Big Picture Martin Scorsese and George Lucas are helping to restore the Indian classic film Ghatashraddha for its 50th anniversary.

Restorations of international films, like the famous Apu Trilogy, boost recognition and appreciation globally.

Scorsese's World Cinema Project is dedicated to restoring and preserving culturally significant works.

Ghatashraddha, a pivotal-but-rarely-seen Indian film by Girish Kasaravalli is set to be restored in time for its 50th anniversary, thanks in part to Martin Scorsese and George Lucas. Led by India’s Film Heritage Foundation, the restoration will receive substantial support from Scorsese's World Cinema Project, as well as funding from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The 1977 film will join the ranks of Indian masterworks like Kumatty, which was similarly rediscovered and re-released in collaboration between FHF and WCP. With the Film Heritage Foundation focusing on bringing otherwise-lost Indian classics to international movie audiences, Ghatashraddha will hopefully be only one of many pieces of Indian cinema revitalized in coming years.

As seen with the restoration of the Technicolor wonderland The Red Shoes, among others, Scorsese's interest in restoring classic cinema continues to be a fruitful endeavor for him and film lovers alike. One of India's most appreciated pieces of classic cinema, Ghatashraddha is long overdue for a restoration, as it's damn near impossible to find in any sort of watchable condition. Cinephiles and enthusiasts of the oft-forgotten can find scuzzed-out VHS rips on YouTube, albeit in dismal available quality. DVDs are similarly available, but a single quality and deservedly high-fidelity release is currently non-existent. Considering the film's significance in the world of classic international cinema, the upcoming restoration is undoubtedly something to be excited about.

What Is 'Ghatashraddha' About?

Ghatashraddha, voted by the International Film Festival of India as one of the best 20 movies of Indian cinema, is an emotionally resonant picture that follows a boy named Naani (Ajith Kumar), who arrives as a student in a new village where a pregnant widow (Meena Kuttappa) is met with the scorn of her neighbors. Her father (Ramaswamy Iyengar) is the local school headmaster who leaves town in order to help locate funds to keep the school running. While Naani and the widow Yamuna form a close bond, the scorn the woman faces from the villagers due to her unexpected pregnancy escalates, alienating her entirely.

The English translation of the title, The Ritual, refers to a ritual performed by orthodox Brahmins to excommunicate women who rebelled against societal norms. Death rites are performed for the living as a means of condemning the outcasts in a form of symbolic death. Yamuna's pregnancy reveals her sexual relationship with a local schoolteacher, and her being pregnant is a crime unforgivable in the eyes of the traditionalists. Ghatashraddha turns a crucially sympathetic gaze towards these practices to show their hypocrisy (why is it only the woman who is punished?) and their cruelty (their complete banishment outright denies her right towards any sort of sexual liberation), instead empathizing with Yamuna and taking the viewpoint of the understanding Naani.

Based on a prolific novella by Kannada writer U.R. Ananthamurthy, the film is also a piece of filmic history due to it being an early and crucial Kannada-language film. Ghatashraddha, among a handful of others, helped pave the way for an Indian New Wave, much like Godard's Breathless and Claude Chabrol's La Beau Serge set forth the impactful French New Wave movement. Beyond it being culturally significant (which it very much is), it's also just a damn fine picture. Director Kasaravalli utilizes the youthful perspective of the boy Naani to help emphasize the strangeness of the titular ritual. The adult world, filled with hypocrisies and senselessness, is portrayed as distant and unknowable. The performances are fantastic (Kumar's is a standout) and Kasaravalli's eye for lighting and composition recall the work of more widely-known masters. His frequent utilization of circular imagery (and a womb-like pot which hides a striking cobra, an image too brilliantly metaphorical to possibly miss) suggests the heart of a poet. Its complex core themes, particularly that of women facing unreasonable and unjust practices arbitrarily set up by male lawmakers, suggest not only a respectable sense of feminism but also a wise philosophy on the body in relation to human life.

Why Is the 'Ghatashraddha' Restoration a Big Deal?

Ghatashraddha being restored in time for a 50th anniversary release aids in expanding the film canon of India to a wider international audience. Kasaravalli is a crucial figure in the country's film history but isn't as widely recognized as Satyajit Ray or Ritwik Ghatak, the reputations of whom have been heightened by recent restorations of otherwise lost films. Ray's own Apu Trilogy underwent a massive 4K restoration for a 2015 release. Although the original film negatives were largely damaged in a nitrate fire in an English warehouse, the good folks at Criterion Collection and Bologna's L’Immagine Ritrovata completely revitalized the film. The efforts were arduous, and the results were nothing short of miraculous: like a phoenix, the film was rebirthed from the ashes into dazzling high-quality. The trilogy had already garnered a formidable reputation by filmmakers and critics alike, with Roger Ebert and Richard Brody being two noted fans of the films, and since the films' rerelease, such a reputation has only been confirmed. All three titles are placed in Letterboxd's official list of the Top 250 Narrative Feature Films. Ray's trilogy is one of the best in all of cinema, and for too long it was largely unavailable.

This is why restorations like these are so important. If Ghatashraddha can hope to follow in Apu's footsteps, it will assuredly land a wider, much-deserved appreciation among international moviegoers. As of now, it's worth noting, the film has less than 200 logs on Letterboxd, as opposed to Pather Panchali's 62k. Classic pieces of international cinema like Ghatashraddha and Pather Panchali not only have great artistic value, but also serve as windows through time and space, offering glimpses of past eras and cultures different from our own. Digging up movies like this help us better understand the world and the people that make up it by offering varied perspectives and voices too often overlooked due to inaccessibility.

Flmmaker and film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, along with the Film Heritage Foundation that he runs, selected Kasaravalli's film as being necessary for restoration. Kasaravalli said of the restoration, "[it's] a joy to see that the restoration work at the foundation is undertaken with so much love and care for the art form along with due respect to the innate vision of the filmmaker. I just can’t wait to see the restored version of my film in all its pristine beauty.” The source will be the original camera negative, which will ensure the most pristine and faithful transfer possible.

Scorsese's World Cinema Project Has Done Some Monumental Restorations

One really needs to look no further than Martin Scorsese's own Letterboxd page to see proof of the man's infatuation with world cinema. The Criterion Channel has an ongoing series of videos in which Scorsese talks excitedly about international gems from throughout film history, many of which he's played a vital part in restoring. His impressive World Cinema Project has over fifty culturally significant works by filmmakers around the world that have been rescued, restored, and re-released to wider audiences. There's no shortage of gems to be found in the Project, or the excellent Blu-ray box sets put out in collaboration with the Criterion Collection: there are a couple of works from Senegalese novelist and filmmaker Ousmane Sembène, including Black Girl, his pivotal meditation on French colonialism.

One of the most notable releases overseen by the Project was Edward Yang's four-hour Taiwanese drama A Brighter Summer Day, certainly one of the greatest arthouse epics ever made, as well as the director's comparatively breezy sophomore effort Taipei Story. Restorations like these help showcase the importance and vitality of film movements from throughout history, like the Taiwanese New Wave frontrun by Yang, his compatriot Tsai Ming-Liang, and several others (A handful of movies by Hou Hsiao-Hsien, another revered figure in the Taiwanese New Wave, have also been recently restored by the Project).

The Project has also turned its attention towards many other countries to highlight the artistry of their film industry. Manila in the Claws of Light and Insiang represent the Philippines, with director Lino Brocka's trademark style being the work of a passionate auteur. Cuba is brought into the project with Lucia, and Cameroon with Muna Moto. Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Syria, and Indonesia are other countries whose films were restored and released to international audiences thanks to the Project.

George Lucas Is a Champion of Preserving Classic Film

Lucas, like Scorsese, is by no means a stranger to pursuing the ongoing preservation and restoration of historic cinema. He's helped provide funding for some essential restorations, like MoMA's work on Night of the Living Dead — which shows the movie as good as it's ever looked. Other sources of funding include the witchy, Björk-starring The Juniper Tree and Robert Downey Sr.'s racial satire Putney Swope, among many others. In the late '80s, Lucas also traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the sacrilegious colorization of classic black-and-white films by Hollywood executives. ("People who alter or destroy works of art, and our cultural heritage, for profit or as an exercise of power are barbarians," he preached). Lucas was also a pivotal producer of Akira Kurosawa's late masterpiece Kagemusha — along with Francis Ford Coppola, Lucas used his reputation to help the Japanese master get the picture made.

The restoration of Ghatashraddha will surely be just another notch in Lucas and Scorsese's belts, another win for world cinema. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Kasaravalli himself are also to thank. It's a beautiful deed, and one worth waiting for.

Films from Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project are available to stream on the Criterion Channel in the U.S.

