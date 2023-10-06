The Big Picture George Lucas faced numerous challenges bringing Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope to the screen, including difficulty finding a studio willing to take a risk on the ambitious project.

Lucas screened an incomplete version of the film for friends, receiving mixed reviews, but Steven Spielberg predicted its massive success.

While on vacation in Hawaii, Lucas received news that Star Wars was a sensation, ultimately becoming one of the biggest franchises in history.

Following the drubbing of his misunderstood THX-1138 and the surprise success of his second feature, American Graffiti, George Lucas looked to the stars for his next directorial effort. But the journey to take Star Wars from page to screen was anything but a walk in the park for the maverick filmmaker, as he faced seemingly insurmountable odds from every angle. After enduring an arduous production and a disastrous test screening among friends and colleagues, all expectations seemed to fall short for Lucas as his latest film approached its May 25, 1977, release date. Anticipating the worst, he absconded to Hawaii with Steven Spielberg as Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (dubbed only Star Wars at the time) debuted and, much to Lucas' amazement, kicked off a theatrical run that led to it becoming the one of the biggest franchises in history.

20th Century Fox Was the Only Studio Willing to Gamble on 'Star Wars'

In the early 1970s, Lucas began developing a vision for an epic, genre-blending space opera. Inspired by serials like Flash Gordon, Japanese cinema, and age-old anthropological and mythical concepts, he shopped the idea around town but attracted little interest. United Artists, Universal, and Disney passed on the ambitious project, but Alan Ladd Jr., then-President of 20th Century Fox, rolled the dice and gave Lucas $8 million to shoot Star Wars in Tunisia and the United Kingdom. Lucas said of Ladd's gamble, "The only reason it got off the ground was that Alan liked American Graffiti and said, 'I don’t understand this movie, I don’t get it at all, but I think you’re a talented guy and I want you to make it.'"

Willing to take a risk, though uncertain over the film's chance at success, Fox negotiated a directing fee of $150,000 rather than the initially proposed $500,000 for Lucas in exchange for granting him rights to merchandising and potential sequels. It would ultimately go down as one of the most lucrative deals in Hollywood history, but at the time, the notion of Star Wars becoming a hit was anything but a foregone conclusion. After months of production that saw Lucas and his collaborators battle a slew of logistical difficulties, including shooting in a hostile desert, a ballooning budget, and forging a bold but adversarial new path via groundbreaking visual effects with the newly established Industrial Light and Magic, Star Wars was on shaky ground as its release loomed. "I didn't think the film was going to be successful," Lucas remembers, and after screening Star Wars for friends, his confidence waned even further.

George Lucas Privately Screened ‘Star Wars' to Friends Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg

Weeks before its debut, George Lucas held a screening of Star Wars for, among others, filmmaking friends Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg. With post-production incomplete, the cut lacked crucial visual effects work, particularly within the final act above and within the Death Star. "I showed it to all of my friends early on, but it was mostly filled with stock footage of old war movies, and all kinds of stuff," Lucas told Insider. "They saw it and said 'Poor George. What were you thinking?'" Per The New York Times, however, Spielberg enjoyed the film and exclaimed, "That movie is going to make $100 million, and I’ll tell you why — it has a marvelous innocence and naїveté in it, which is George, and people will love it."

Brian De Palma remembers things differently. "The fact that Steven says that only he saw the possibilities of Star Wars, that’s not really true," he told Collider. And De Palma didn't mince words with a particularly scathing critique of the film. Aside from expressing befuddlement over the nature of The Force, De Palma took Lucas to task for what he perceived as a lack of narrative exposition. "The movie starts in chapter four, we’re in a world nobody knows anything about, he’s got all these funny names for people, I said, 'George you’ve gotta set this up somehow like those crawls in the Flash Gordon movies,'" he told Collider. Taking his friend's suggestion to heart, Lucas, along with creative input from De Palma and Jay Cocks, opted to include what's become the Star Wars franchise's iconic expositional opening crawl.

While a productive contribution to the film's narrative arose from Lucas' otherwise discouraging screening, he remained pessimistic over its chances of success. Rather than attend a premiere upon Star Wars' release, Lucas and Spielberg planned to vacation in Hawaii. Before departing, however, he got word of early buzz surrounding his film, with Alan Ladd Jr. reportedly telling him, "It's a fantastic hit! Every single paper! There are lines around the block. You can't believe this." But Lucas couldn't be persuaded, telling Ladd, "Science fiction films get a good old group of sci-fi fans. They'll go to anything the first week." Little did the filmmaker know that his life was about to change dramatically.

Lucas and Spielberg Were Vacationing in Hawaii When ‘A New Hope’ Released

As he relaxed on a Hawaiian beach, George Lucas was a world away from Star Wars. Perhaps the last thing he wanted was a phone call from Alan Ladd Jr., but the president of 20th Century Fox was unexpectedly ecstatic. Lucas remembers, "I got a call from Laddie after the first weekend. It was really like in the middle of the week. He said, 'Turn on CBS. Turn on the news. Walter Cronkite. You gotta see it.'" Heeding Ladd's advice, Lucas turned on the TV, and lo and behold, his film was the talk of the town. "They had this huge story on the sensation of Star Wars and lines around the block," he said. "Everybody was going berserk about it. That was the first time I understood that it was a big hit."

Within months, Star Wars eclipsed Spielberg's Jaws as the highest-grossing film of all time, and ultimately raked in $775 million worldwide (unadjusted for inflation). Though Lucas' negotiated fee for directing could have been more lucrative, he'd make out like a bandit with profits from merchandising and the rights to sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As of 2012, when Lucas sold his company to Disney, the Star Wars franchise had sold $20 billion of merchandise in addition to "$4.4 billion in tickets and $3.8 billion in home entertainment products." Not too shabby for an $11 million film that few people believed in. As fate would have it, Star Wars not only sent Lucas off on a trailblazing trajectory as a great innovator, but also transformed the cinematic landscape regarding high-concept storytelling, franchise-building, and movie marketing. In a twist of irony, the man who began his career rebelling against corporate and conventional structures suddenly found himself situated front and center in Hollywood's corporate machine.