While the Star Wars saga is often cited as being one of the boldest and most original fictional universes in the history of cinema, that doesn’t mean that George Lucas didn’t take advantage of a wealth of inspirations to create the galaxy far, far away. The classic samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, the sweeping westerns of John Ford, the massive epics of David Lean, and classic science fiction serials like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers were highly influential on the look, feel, and tonal approach of the Star Wars saga during the creation of the original trilogy. While Lucas doubled down on many of these influences during the creation of the prequel trilogy, he also brought in new influences that dated back even older in cinematic history. Lucas added an action sequence to Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones that was inspired by the classic Charlie Chaplin romantic comedy Modern Times.

George Lucas Added a Last-Minute Action Scene to ‘Attack of the Clones'