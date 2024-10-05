Love him or hate him, George Lucas is easily one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Hollywood, as he completely reshaped the way technology is used in big-budget cinema. While there is certainly a lot to admire about Lucas’ early work on the films THX-1138 and American Graffiti, his work on the Star Wars franchise is what solidified him as a popular culture icon who will be remembered for generations. Lucas has been out of the spotlight in recent years, as he has not been working on any of the current Star Wars projects produced by The Walt Disney Company. However, Lucas has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Who Does George Lucas Play in ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith?'

Lucas had long since resisted the idea of appearing in any of the Star Wars films, as he was less open to the idea of having cameos as his friend Steven Spielberg, who famously appears at the end of The Blues Brothers. However, Lucas’ children convinced him to appear in Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith, as they all shot separate scenes as background characters. Lucas’ son, Jett, played the brief role of Zett Jukassa, the young Jedi who is gunned down by Clone Troopers in front of Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) when he attempts to enter the Jedi Temple; Lucas’ daughters, Katie and Amanda, play the roles of Terr Taneel and Chi Eekway, two representatives of the Galactic Senate who can be briefly glimpsed on Coruscant.

Lucas joins them, showing up as Baron Notluwiski Papanoida, a politician from the planet Pantora who is briefly spotted at the Galactic opera house when Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is going to meet with Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to inform him that the Jedi have located General Grievous (Matthew Wood). Lucas does not have any lines, and his face may be hard to identify based on the fact that he is covered in blue makeup. While it’s a cameo that only hardcore fans may have noticed, it does appear right before Palpatine gives the now iconic speech about “The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise,” which is often cited as one of the greatest scenes in the entire Star Wars saga. Despite the brevity of his appearance, Papanoida would become a more important character in the Star Wars expanded universe of books and comics, and was even immortalized as an action figure.

Baron Papanoida Reappeared in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

While Lucas did not reprise the role, Papanoida made an appearance in the third season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “Sphere of Influence,” in which his daughters are kidnapped as part of a Separatist conspiracy that lashes out at the planet of Pantora for signing an agreement deal with the Galactic Republic. Yet, Lucas served as the inspiration for the character. Animators for the show modeled Papanioda’s look after Lucas. Corey Burton, who voiced the role, received direction from the man himself, who told him to give a voice evocative of Orson Welles’ performance as Harry Lime in the classic neo-noir thriller The Third Man. The episode also featured Seth Green as the voice of Panaoida’s son.

“Sphere of Influence” was a tribute to Lucas’ children, as the episode centers on Papanoida going on a secret mission to save his daughters. Lucas stated that he was intrigued by the idea because he was able to “get a starring role but don’t have to do any acting or wear any blue make-up,” with showrunner Dave Filoni admitting that it “was a surreal episode to produce, since the guy on screen was sitting right next to me while we were making it.” The Lucas family’s connection to the series goes deeper than just cameos, as Katie Lucas wrote many of the show’s best episodes, including “Sphere of Influence,” “Witches of the Mist,” “Brothers,” “Revenge,” and “Conspiracy.”

