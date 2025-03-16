Every once in a while, the subject of Star Wars: Underworld resurfaces, leaving Star Wars fans even more curious about it. Now, producer Rick McCallum has revealed more information about the scrapped George Lucas live-action series, and it sounds like, had it gone forward, both the franchise and television itself would be very different right now. This notion comes at a curious moment, because Star Wars has been struggling with streaming for a long time, as if it's still unsure of its footing and what it wants to be. What McCallum revealed about Underworld actually sounds like what the franchise is sorely lacking right now, and not for the reasons fans would imagine.

’Underworld’ Could Have Been the Ideal Starting Point for ‘Star Wars’ on Television

Image via Disney+

According to McCallum, production for Underworld had around 60 scripts when it was scrapped, meaning it would have been a long-form television series, telling its story over a considerable number of episodes. Lucas gathered accomplished and knowledgeable writers, like Ronald D. Moore, to write the show and make it "as big as possible," the result being a story that left out the main characters of the movies and focused on an anthology format, with everything tying up in an over-arching story by the end. This is also the format that Star Wars: The Clone Wars follows, but, while it flourished in animation, Underworld couldn't stay afloat in live-action for budgetary and technological reasons.

The reason why this format was once so successful on television is that it provided broadcasters with programming for most of the year, but, in terms of narrative, it meant that shows could take their time telling a story. With an anthology format, for example, Lucas could focus on different corners of the Star Wars universe separately — like the Rebellion, the Empire, the bounty hunters, etc. — before bringing them all together for the finale. With 60 scripts, Underworld could have had around three seasons of television and accommodated everything with room to spare, because that was the pattern for the medium. For reference, The Clone Wars, which was being developed at the same time as Underworld, has 22 episodes in its first season; the last one, released well into the streaming era, has 12.

Lucas knew this was the ideal format for Star Wars to make the jump to TV because the series that inspired him to make Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, like Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon, also followed it, despite their brief runs in the 1950s. Even after that, though, the best sci-fi shows also focused on longer seasons, like Star Trek and its subsequent series, like The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Catching up with them may feel like a handful nowadays, but, for the television landscape and the sheer size of the Star Wars galaxy, this format would have made for the best entry point into the new medium, and, actually, should even be considered for streaming today.

‘Star Wars’ Could Benefit From Long-Form Even in the Streaming Era