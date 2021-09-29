Once again, Star Wars creator George Lucas is being immortalized in action figure form, courtesy of Hasbro. The toy's official name is "George Lucas (in Stormtrooper Disguise)", and the Black Series figure stands 6 inches tall — as opposed to the original George Lucas Stormtrooper action figure which was 3.75 inches and released in 2006 for the Hasbro Saga Collection.

The figure doesn't just consist of Lucas wearing a classic Stormtrooper uniform. He also comes with a removable helmet and a little blaster gun that you can put on him or take away at your leisure. The timing of the toy's release next year is no coincidence. It'll be going on sale just in time to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, although preorders for the figure will open today.

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day,” said Vickie Stratford, senior director of product design at Hasbro, in an official statement. “When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Lucas held the merchandising rights to the Star Wars franchise for many years until he sold them — along with the intellectual property rights — in 2012 to Disney. Since then, we can only imagine that Lucas has been rolling around in piles of money while watching Disney make some interesting choices with where the Star Wars universe is going.

Looking ahead to future Star Wars projects in the works, The Mandalorian is one of the most popular Star Wars series of all time, and production on Season 2 is already underway. Another upcoming series that looks like it will gain popularity with audiences is Andor starring Diego Luna. It's based on the events which lead up to Rogue One (which Luna also starred in), one of the few more recent Star Wars movies to receive over an 80% approval rating from audiences. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master, also recently completed filming.

Preorders for the George Lucas Stormtrooper Figure will open starting today at 1PM EST on Amazon. Check out more images below:

