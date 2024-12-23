The Star Wars franchise has been showered with accolades over the years, but the Academy Awards have continuously failed to recognize the actors that helped bring these iconic characters to life. The only actor to receive an Oscar nomination for their performance in a Star Wars film was Sir Alec Guinness, whose role as Obi-Wan Kenobi got him a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Most Star Wars fans would agree that Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back is the best installment in the series, and the film is filled with great performances from Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams, among others. However, George Lucas lobbied for Frank Oz to receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

George Lucas Fought To Get Frank Oz Recognized

It is somewhat odd that The Empire Strikes Back did not become a major player at the Academy Awards, as the original Star Wars had received multiple nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Although The Empire Strikes Back was recognized for its visual effects, sound, art direction, and original score, Lucas felt that Oz deserved a nomination because “acting is acting” and that “most people think of Yoda as being real, because he is the height of puppet artistry." Although some would have argued that puppetry was not worthy of recognition, Lucas insisted that “it is an art,” and that “Yoda represents the highest level of that art." It was an unfortunate indication that the Academy Awards were notoriously biased against science fiction films, as it took until The Shape of Water and Everything Everywhere All At Once’s victories for the Oscars to finally honor the genre with a Best Picture award.

Critics of both Lucas and the Star Wars franchise have claimed that there is too much emphasis on visual effects, but making Yoda such a main character in The Empire Strikes Back was a tremendous risk that could have easily been a complete disaster. Although Oz had done some highly innovative work with puppetry on The Muppet Show with Jim Henson, pulling off the emotional center of a sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time was a far more significant challenge than making a variety show aimed at children. Yoda did add comic relief to the film, but he also had to embody the spirit of the Jedi Order, showing Luke that his perception that all great heroes were warriors was wrong. Oz is essential to some of the most emotional sequences in the entire saga; the iconic moment in which Yoda lifts Luke’s X-Wing fighter from the swamps on Dagobah is somehow more impressive than any of the visual wizardry on display in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Puppetry Is a Form of Acting Worthy of Awards​​​

Those that raised concerns about nominating Oz for The Empire Strikes Back made similar arguments to awarding actors for motion capture performances, such as Andy Serkis for his role as Caesar in Rise of the Planet of the Apes. All acting is a form of collaboration, as a performer has to work with other crew members and castmates to pull off their performance. It is unlikely that Rami Malek would have won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury had Bohemian Rhapsody not featured impressive makeup, and Daniel Day-Lewis would not have been awarded for There Will Be Blood if Paul Thomas Anderson wasn’t there to direct him. While there were various artists and designers involved with shaping the look of Yoda, it was still Oz that was performing the movements and voicing the character. It’s an art form that would only grow more important, as it would be quintessential within blockbuster franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.

Yoda is a character that has stood the test of time and is often cited as one of the greatest movie mentors ever. It’s a role that embodies everything that a great supporting character should be; despite stealing many scenes and making the film much more entertaining, Yoda is ultimately there to support Luke in his journey. The Star Wars franchise has made enough money that awards do not truly matter, but nominating Oz would have shown respect for an underappreciated craft.