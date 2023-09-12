When Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones first hit theaters back in May 2002, fans were eager to see what George Lucas would do with his second installment in the prequel trilogy. Although reviews were ultimately lukewarm, it was exciting to see Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) finally fight alongside each other, the fabled Clone Wars break out on-screen, and characters explore new planets and places in the galaxy far, far away. One particular set of audience members, however, found a specific Attack of the Clones location far from original, so much so that they even questioned the legality of the set design.

Trinity College Dublin's Library Features in 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

The library at Trinity College Dublin is considered one of the most beautiful libraries in the entire world, with its iconic Long Room being its most stunning and photogenic feature. Built in the eighteenth century, the two-storied, arch-ceilinged hall of books is striking in its grandeur and symmetry. Though never featured in a Harry Potter movie, the Hogwarts-like library has served as a filming location for several projects over the years, appearing in Educating Rita, Transformers: The Last Knight, and several documentaries focused on history, Ireland, religion and so much in between.

Anyone familiar with the immaculate Long Room would have recognized its likeness immediately in Attack of the Clones when Obi-Wan visits the Jedi Archives to retrieve information on the missing planet of Kamino. Although the Jedi Temple Library looks futuristic with its illuminated stacks, sleek, silvery foundations, and ultra-polished floors, its overall structure of the deep, tall room, high-arched roof, and two-story open-stacks — all captured in the scene's establishing wide shot — is a clear sci-fi riff on Trinity's Long Room.

Did ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ Rip Off Trinity’s Iconic Long Room?

Shortly after Attack of the Clones' release, The Irish Times reported that workers at Trinity College noticed the similarities between their Long Room and the Jedi Archives. Given that Lucasfilm never received permission to use the Library's appearance, the University took issue with the set and even sought legal counsel. Presumably, they looked into suing Lucas and his production company for appropriation of their Library's design. The Irish Independent notes this quote from deputy librarian of Trinity College Dublin Robin Adams: "We are very protective of our buildings and the Long Room in the Old Library is a very important space. It gets half a million visitors a year. We are in close consultation with our legal advisors and, if necessary, will take action."

According to IrishArchitecture.com, which weighed in on the situation back in 2002, "The similarities (between the Jedi Archives and Trinity's Library) are obvious, from the arched barrel vault running the length of the room to the double-height book stacks. Even the busts and statuary of the Jedi Archive mirror the busts of figures from the academic world in the Long Room." The architecture site also notes that the barrel roof of the JedI Archives is the same of that in the Long Room, which is conspicuous because the current Trinity roof was constructed generations after the rest of the library to reinforce structural integrity. All in all, the rooms appear too similar to be a coincidence.

Lucasfilm Denies Wrongdoing and the Issue Fizzles Out

Nevertheless, legal consequences for these similarities were always a bit of a long shot. Although some buildings can have copyright protection for their architectural designs, Trinity's Long Room was built between the years of 1712 and 1732. Whatever copyright it may have once held on its appearance had likely expired well before Lucas filmed Attack of the Clones. Moreover, when Lucasfilm heard about Trinity's concerns, they denied any direct plagiarism. According to a 2002 Wired article, Lucasfilm spokesperson Jeanne Cole publicly responded to Trinity by saying that the look of the Jedi Archives was derived from "a variety of real-world libraries including the Vatican, and those found in old English estates."

Given all the parallels between the Jedi Archives and the Long Room, Lucasfilm's response is rather questionable. However, reports on the feud between the University and the production company dwindled sharply following the initial accusations. Whether Trinity ever had a legitimate case, it never went to trial. Either the College dropped the dubious charges, or it quietly settled with Lucasfilm out of court. The former seems more plausible, as a settlement between such high-profile parties would probably receive nominal coverage.

Since Attack of the Clones, the Jedi Archives has reappeared in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi. In both of the animated shows, the Archives has retained its similarities to the Long Room. Despite this, the University has never raised further grievances with Lucasfilm, which has since been acquired by Disney. Meanwhile, the Library has served as a legitimate filming location for various projects since 2002, most recently appearing in Season 1 of Foundation on Apple TV+.

What Does Trinity College vs Lucasfilm Mean In Modern Hollywood?

The strange could-have-been case of Trinity College Dublin vs Lucasfilm serves as a timely and borderline cautionary tale in today's day-and-age. The set of the Jedi Archives was almost entirely CGI, filmed in front of blue screens and digitally created by special effects artists in post. While a digital set is no longer anything novel in modern Hollywood, when one borrows heavily from a preexisting location that may have restrictions on filming, it feels eerily similar to contemporary debates surrounding Artificial Intelligence recreating the likeness of actors or writers. The ongoing strikes are currently fighting for regulations for these workers to retain their autonomy and vitality in an increasingly technical industry. Where the line falls for set designers or location scouts, however, is less discussed. Although the Art Directors Guild and United Scenic Artists may not have the same notoriety as the WGA or SAG-AFTRA, the powers that be ought to consider their place as well in the future of filmmaking.

Even though the Jedi Archives is a fictional and digitally rendered space, it's hard to ignore its similarities to the very real Long Room at Trinity College Dublin's library. While this may be a point of contention for the University, it could be a dream come true for Star Wars fans. Visiting the Jedi Archives no longer requires a light speed journey to Coruscant — its Earthly equivalent is just a trip to Ireland away!