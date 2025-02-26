The miner's strike was one of the most divisive moments in British history. In the time of Margaret Thatcher, many social groups who didn't quite get along bonded together because of their shared dislike of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Released in 2014, this historical comedy/drama directed by Matthew Warchus and written by Stephen Beresford, Pride chronicles the true story of the London-based LGBTQ+ community lending their support to the Welsh miners' strike in 1984. This group, who named themselves LGSM: Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, raised and donated more money to their cause than any other fundraiser in the U.K.

Gay activists Mark Ashton (Ben Schnetzer) and Mike Johnson (Joe Gilgun) co-founded the group after they discovered that the police, the public, and the press were harassing the small working-class community of miners that lived in Dulais Valley, South Wales. The film has a wonderfully talented cast that features a few popular favorites: George MacKay (1917) as a young student photographer, Joe Cooper, and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) as Gethin Roberts, a bookstore owner. There is even Dominic West (The Affair, The Wire), who portrayed the real Jonathon Blake, one of the first people in the U.K. to be diagnosed with HIV, who is still living a beautiful life. Pride is a great story about the importance of friendship and the unification of two unlikely groups who deal with the same challenges.

The True Story of 'Pride'

Pride begins with Mark watching the news of the miners being harassed during the 1984–1985 miners' strike, where they were fighting back against the government for attempting to close the pits that they deemed to be uneconomic in the coal industry. The Prime Minister at the time, who was also the leader of the Conservative Party, Margaret Thatcher, wanted to reduce the power of the trade unions. That is when Mark and Mike recruited many queer members to help raise and donate money to the miners and their families after they put out a call for help. "It was very interesting sending that first letter," Jackson tells People at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. "'We’re a bunch of queers in London, and we want to support you.'" Among the other real-life inspirations for the film who were also interviewed by People, Siân James and Jonathon Blake helped form this powerful friendship. Despite feeling nervous and scared about how the miners would react to a group of gays and lesbians lending their support, "The warmth that we were greeted with was just astonishing," Blake recounts. The miners needed help, and they were happy that they were finally being heard.

Siân was a kind, humble wife of a miner who became a member of parliament after getting inspiration from the strike. Her portrayal in the film shows her with a fiery spirit that takes immediate action in fighting for both the miners and the LGBTQ+ community. At the beginning of the film, the gay community faced homophobia from a few people in Dulais but were beginning to be met with open arms as they got to know each other. Siân credits this to their common struggles, bringing them together to defend each other and fight against the government, which wishes to silence them and keep them in the dark. The strike eventually came to an end in 1985, but unfortunately, the miners lost and had to go back to work. However, the teamwork between the two groups was a big win as, a year later, the Labour Party implemented LGBTQ+ rights into the party's manifesto. All thanks to the massive vote from the National Union of Mineworkers.

‘Pride’ Tells the True Story About the Importance of Solidarity