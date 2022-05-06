A new kind of thriller is on its way and production has just found their leading actors. Drag queen thriller, Femme, will feature the talents of George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to tell the story of the survivor of a brutal bigoted attack and his quest for revenge. Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping will team up to direct the flick which will begin rolling cameras next month.

Based on the directorial duo’s short film of the same name, Femme focuses its lens on Jules. A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Jules has never been afraid to be himself. When he’s the target of a cold-blooded homophobic attack, Jules struggles to regain his sense of self which has a damaging ripple effect that reaches out to his friends and career. One evening, Jules heads to a gay sauna and spots one of his attackers mulling about the queer hotspot. Upon discovering that his assaulter’s name is Preston, Jules sees his chance to strike back against the closeted man who mercilessly projected his own self-hatred onto Jules. By taking on a drag persona, Jules works his way into Preston’s life. Keeping his secret to himself, Jules soon begins a cat and mouse game with his target that puts both of their lives in serious danger at every twist and turn.

Gaining praise and earning himself a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award for his performance in the 2013 drama, For Those in Peril, MacKay’s career has been blossoming over the last decade. Most recently, the actor gained massive amounts of critical acclaim for his leading role in the Sam Mendes directed, WWI based feature, 1917.

As for Stewart-Jarrett, Femme will mark a major career breakthrough as the actor’s first starring role in a feature production. Fans of director Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, which served as a sequel to the original slasher film from 1992, will recognize Stewart-Jarrett from his portrayal of Troy Cartwright. Along with his performance in Candyman, Stewart-Jarrett has also been seen leading on smaller screens, having starred in British television shows including Misfits and Utopia.

Taking a step back from the typical genre of camp that so many drag-themed movies center on, Femme promises to deliver the edge-of-your-seat thriller anticipation that we know and love. While we will always hold shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and films like Hurricane Bianca and the ever classic, To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, close to our hearts, it’s exciting to see drag branch out into darker genres. While no release date has yet been set for Femme, stay tuned to Collider for more information.

