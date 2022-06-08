"The video said everything. It was genius, and it was a revolutionary thing.”

Sony Music launched the exclusive first look clip for George Michael Freedom Uncut, an autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late Grammy Award winner himself. In his final work, the singer reclaims the narrative of his personal life, career, and controversies in collaboration with co-director, producer, and friend David Austin.

The almost two-minute-long clip features the making of "Freedom! ’90" video and how Micheal revolutionized the concept for music video making, just by adding five supermodels to his video. As Sir Elton John sums up, “It changed the whole face of how videos were done. The video said everything. It was genius, and it was a revolutionary thing.”

The clip further sees talking heads Mark Ronson, John Paul Gaultier, Nile Rodgers, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell along with John discussing the genius behind George’s concept for the iconic music video, directed by David Fincher. Campbell adds, “George pitched it to me in L.A. and his exact words were ‘You’re the leader of the gang, and unless you say yes, the rest of the girls won’t.’”

Image via Trafalgar Releasing

Throughout the film, Michael reveals different sides of himself openly and honestly. Along with the two distinct sides of his life, his very successful music career, and his private personal life that cameras never really saw. Before his tragic passing in 2016, the music icon was heavily involved in and dedicated to the making of this documentary making George Micheal Freedom Uncut an incredibly special posthumous release, and a moving tribute to his legacy.

The documentary features a slew of famous faces, contributors that include Sir John, Crawford, Campbell, Ricky Gervais, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz.

George Micheal Freedom Uncut is produced by Big Geoff Overseas Limited in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment and distributed theatrically worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing. The documentary will be screened in cinemas worldwide on June 22. Meanwhile, here’s the synopsis:

George Michael Freedom Uncut focuses on the formative period in the late Grammy® Award winner’s life and career, leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his first love, Anselmo Feleppa. Filmed before Michael’s untimely passing, the documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work.

Watch the new clip below: