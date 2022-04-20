Hear from the late musician and those closest to him about his early years in the spotlight.

In 2016, the world lost an icon. Known for both his solo career and being half of the ‘80s pop sensation Wham!, not to mention his dedication to unapologetically being himself, George Michael inspired a generation of people to follow their dreams and unabashedly love themselves. And now, on behalf of Sony Music and Trafalgar Releasing, fans will get to see the musical genius as they never have before — in his own words. George Michael Freedom Uncut will do a deep dive into the performer’s life with the late Grammy winner narrating the whole thing. Audiences will be taken on a journey alongside Michael, who will pull back the curtain not only on his time in the music industry, but also on his very private life. Directed by Michael and David Austin, the documentary film is slated for a theatrical release on Wednesday, June 22.

Bring your tissues along and hear from the outspoken musician about how his breakthrough solo album Faith completely changed his life. George Michael Freedom Uncut will celebrate the topsy turvy three years between the release of Faith and his 1990 follow-up album, Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1. Making decisions for himself, no matter the consequence, those life changing years would solidify Michael’s reputation as being a hero for many.

Not only was he struggling to gain his own freedom as an artist and be taken seriously as a solo performer, but he was also grappling with his sexual identity. It was during this time that Michael met Anselmo Feleppa, the first partner he truly loved. Tragedy would strike for them both as Feleppa lost his life too soon due to complications from the AIDS epidemic. Although Michael wouldn’t publicly come out until 1998, those years changed the course of his life forever. A time of deep depression, the singer-songwriter would also lose his mother during those three grueling years.

Image via Trafalgar Releasing

RELATED: What Can We Learn About David Fincher by Watching His Music Videos?

Telling the tale of the inspiring Michael, viewers will hear from those closest to and most affected by the “Careless Whisper” singer, including Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawfod, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz. Accompanied by archival footage and Michael’s own insights, these huge names will speak about their time with the late singer and what his music meant to them. Fans will also get an inside look behind the music video of Michael’s earworm of a song, “Freedom! ‘90” which was directed by legendary filmmaker David Fincher.

Get your Wham! shirts ready and check out the full listing of theaters where you can catch George Michael Freedom Uncut when it lands on June 22. Take in the last artistic piece that Michael put his stamp on and celebrate the life of a truly on-of-a-kind human being.

Loved 'The Beatles: Get Back'? Try These Music Documentaries

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (524 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore