Last week it was revealed that the documentary behind the larger-than-life story of pop-superstar, George Michael, landed a release date of June 22, and this week we have a trailer. George Michael Freedom Uncut will focus on the influential musician's years between the release of his solo album, Faith, and his 1990 follow-up project, Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1. Not only will fans hear stories and perspectives that have never been shared before, but they’ll be regaled by Michael himself, as Freedom Uncut was the performer’s final piece of work before his untimely death in 2016.

Bringing nostalgia and emotion front and center, the trailer opens on Michael speaking about his popularity in his own words while the camera cuts to seas of people in packed concert venues. And while the first look tells us that the film will be serious, it will also be bringing the lighter side to the musician’s life, with interviews from comedians including Ricky Gervais and James Corden. A documentary within a documentary, fans will be treated to the creation of the music video for “Freedom! ‘90.” An anthem about being yourself, Michael invested in the talents of celebrated filmmaker David Fincher to shape what would become known as a legendary piece of music video and MTV history.

Along with Michael, the superstar’s close friend David Austin co-directed the movie, which has helped keep the project close to home. Chock full of interviews with countless members of Michael’s inner circle, along with Corden and Gervais, audiences will hear from Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz.

Known for staying true to himself and celebrating his life despite what the news and tabloids were saying about him, Michael’s final piece will wow audiences just as much as the performer did in life. Leaving no stone unturned, the former Wham! star will not only talk about the very public side of the early days of his solo career, but will open the doors on his personal life and relationship with the love and loss of his first true love, Anselmo Feleppa. A time of tumult for Michael, it was during these career forming years that he also lost his mother.

If you’re a fan of the late Michael’s work, or just interested in learning more, you can view the list of theaters showing the film and buy tickets here. Tickets are officially on sale today, so don’t sleep on them! Check out the trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut below:

