The Avengers have become something of the default superhero group nowadays, but back in the early 2000s, everyone knew that the Justice League was the real comic book power-house. Between the hit animated series Justice League and a solid monthly comic series (looking at you, JLA), the League was not only front and center over at DC, but in the comic book world in general. It's no wonder then that Warner Bros. was looking to develop a Justice League feature film long before Zack Snyder got involved, one that would have been helmed by Mad Max legend George Miller. Titled Justice League: Mortal, Miller cast his League in 2008, with Hugh Keays-Byrne set to play J'onn J'onzz aka the Martian Manhunter. And boy, does he look like he was ripped straight from the pages of the source material.

George Miller's Martian Manhunter Idea for 'Justice League: Mortal' Is Incredible

Recently, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes images of Hugh Keays-Byrne as the Martian Manhunter have appeared on Instagram (thanks, Ryan Unicomb), and fans are understandably thrilled. With four photos of Keays-Byrne in the makeup chair and two additional images of the actor in full uniform, director George Miller was relying on practical special effects and makeup to construct his Manhunter from Mars. In a day and age where so many alien characters are generated digitally, it's nice to see a major DC Comics superhero with such a distinct look being created by a band of professionals at Weta Workshop, even if the movie itself never got made.

From the get-go, we can see that there's an impressive attention to detail here, with the character's classic look honored (complete with the red "X" straps across his chest, bright blue cape, and light green skin) while also adding some thought-out designs along the way, giving the character a more alien-like appearance. His striking red eyes contribute mightily to the look as well, giving him a brooding appearance that reflects the horrors he went through on Mars all those years ago. Say what you will about the leaps-and-bounds in computer-generated imagery (and boy, is all that impressive too), but sometimes, a good, old-fashioned movie monster just feels right. Of course, Martian Manhunter isn't exactly a monster, but he was constructed just like one.

In a day and age where so many superhero uniforms are given uninspired lines to break up primary colors, this Martian Manhunter uniform doesn't look so busy. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, the character's tried-and-true appearance — which had remained largely the same between his first appearance in Detective Comics #225 in 1955 and the mid-2000s era that Mortal was developed in — was only elevated by small features such as gold bracelets and more alien-looking brush strokes. Even the character's barreled chest is present here, giving him a muscular and bold stance that would no doubt frighten wrongdoers everywhere. For a character as iconic as this, one who has often been given the short end of the straw in recent years, it's a shame we never got to see Hugh Keays-Byrne (a favorite of George Miller's) perform in the role.

Recent Projects Have Made Martian Manhunter From CGI

For a character whose on-screen appearances are generally either achieved via computer imagery or shapeshifting, Justice League: Mortal’s J’onn J'onzz would’ve been a breath of fresh air. Not only did the project commit fully to the character’s comic book design, but Miller's decision to attempt a practical look for the character makes him feel more real and tangible compared to many of his contemporary counterparts. Case in point, though David Harewood did a fine job playing J'onn J'onzz in the Arrowverse series Supergirl, whenever he jumped into action as the Martian Manhunter... Well, let's just say that it made sense why the show decided to use his shapeshifting abilities to make J'onn look human most of the time. This was a problem that the Phil Morris version of the character ran into on Smallville as well, though his human disguise as "John Jones" arguably worked better for that show's temperament.

Interestingly enough, Hugh Keays-Byrne was not the first to suit up as a practical-built Martian Manhunter, though he's undoubtedly the better of the two. The first one to tackle this role in live-action was David Ogden Stiers in the failed 1997 Justice League of America pilot for a proposed CBS series. Stiers played J'onn J'onzz as he assembled this version of the JLA, leading them from afar in an almost Zordon-like role (here's looking at you, Power Rangers fans). What we've seen from the canceled Justice League: Mortal is a major upgrade, as are many of the computer-generated versions of the alien hero from other projects. One of these arrived as recently as 2021 in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which revealed that Harry Lennix's General Calvin Swanwick was the long-lost martian the whole time. The CGI design itself is actually pretty cool, but seeing what could have been just makes us a little bitter. While not every design made for the canceled Justice League production worked terribly well, Martian Manhunter’s reminds us that we were robbed of something great.

George Miller's 'Justice League: Mortal' Would've Been Wild

But what was George Miller's Justice League: Mortal even about, you might ask? Well, it would have truly been something else. Not unlike how Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe film pulled directly from a popular DC Comics story, so too did Miller's take on these heroes steal from some iconic stories of the day. One of these was Mark Waid's JLA: Tower of Babel, which revealed that Batman had come up with a variety of ways to de-power and defeat his superhuman allies. The other was the "Brother Eye" arc that led into (and included) Geoff Johns' Infinite Crisis, which turned normal, every-day people into killer robots via nanotechnology from the OMAC Project. In Justice League: Mortal, Batman (who would have been played by Armie Hammer) would have likewise figured out countermeasures for the other members of the JLA, only for his satellite-based A.I. program, Brother Eye, to be used by the villainous Maxwell Lord (Jay Baruchel) and Talia al Ghul (Teresa Palmer) to kill his metahuman allies. Talk about a major threat.

Alongside Batman and Martian Manhunter, the Justice League would have included Superman (D.J. Contra), Wonder Woman (Megan Gale), Aquaman (Santiago Cabrera), the Barry Allen version of the Flash (Adam Brody) and the John Stewart version of Green Lantern (Common). (Collider's own Heroes podcast once discussed these castings at length here.) The film would have included a sequence (inspired by Superman: Sacrifice) where Lord would have controlled Superman in a battle against the League, and would have ultimately ended with the death of Barry Allen as he sacrificed himself to save the world. Wally West, who would have been played by the late Anton Yelchin, was set to pick up his uncle's mantle as the Fastest Man Alive following Barry's death, which would have spawned into future installments in the franchise.

Unfortunately, Justice League: Mortal never happened. After the success of The Dark Knight and the WGA strike of 2007-08, Warner Bros. opted to continue with the Christopher Nolan-helmed franchise instead (with Christian Bale their preferred Caped Crusader). The studio hoped to make movies about individual DC heroes, such as Green Lantern and Man of Steel, in order to build into an eventual team-up picture. We all know how that worked out.

The Justice League Cartoon Cartoon Series Gives Us the Best Martian Manhunter

To this day, the best adaptation of the Martian Manhunter character has undoubtedly been from the 2001 Justice League animated series and its sequel, Justice League Unlimited. Okay, this is a bit of a cheat since the character's design works even better in animation, but it's a fact nevertheless. Justice League is a masterpiece in superhero story telling, with individual, character-driven epics that feel ripped from old back issues of Justice League of America or JLA. What isn't to love about Carl Lumbly's performance as the Manhunter from Mars, offering audiences solemn undertones of sadness and conflict beneath his often peaceful and heroic exterior. The character grew into one of the DC Animated Universe's most complex characters, with many fans saddened when he was written off in JLU's final season. No wonder Lumbly was brought back for Justice League: Doom.

While we don't know exactly what James Gunn's plans are for the Justice League with his upcoming DC Universe franchise, we do know that the World's Greatest Heroes can't be too far behind. With Superman hitting theaters in 2025 and Batman: The Brave and the Bold underway, here's hoping that Gunn will take the heart and soul of the Justice League more seriously than DC and Warner Bros. did in the last decade. Heck, he could easily star in his own feature film, or even a TV miniseries. Since the JLA first hit shelves in the 1960s, J'onn J'onzz has always been a founding member of the League, appearing in more interactions of the superhero group than anyone else in the rotation. We might never get to see Hugh Keays-Byrne as the Manhunter from Mars, but hopefully DC Studios will learn a thing or two from this stunning reveal and give us the practical green martian we've all been dying for. Until then, we can always watch reruns of the animated series.