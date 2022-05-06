Long before the days of Snyder Cut campaigns and extensive reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon, there was an alternate approach to the concept of bringing the Justice League to the confines of a live-action blockbuster. In other words…there was an idea. George Miller knows this, called Justice League: Mortal. The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more. To see if they could work together when we needed them to, to fight the battles that we never could. This is the story of a superhero team-up that was never meant to be.

The year was 2007. The state of live-action adaptations of DC Comics properties was a weird one at Warner Bros. Batman Begins was a success in 2005 and had relaunched the standalone Batman franchise. But a year earlier, Superman Returns had failed to become a big enough hit to justify its exorbitant price tag. Meanwhile, plans for film adaptations of DC Comics mainstays like Wonder Woman and The Flash were going nowhere. There was no Marvel Cinematic Universe in this era to provide extra pressure for the DC properties to get things right. However, it was clear drastic measures were needed to get things on track for film adaptations of DC characters who didn’t dress up like a bat.

This is when Warner Bros. hired Kiernan and Michele Mulroney to chalk up a screenplay for a Justice League film. This was a significant enough development to inspire then-head of production at Warner Bros. Jeff Robinov to comment on the hiring, though he didn't speak on who would be in the line-up for the feature. There also wasn't clarity at this stage on whether or not Brandon Routh and Christian Bale's versions of Superman and Batman, respectively, would be headlining the prospective blockbuster. Even with all that uncertainty, though, a Justice League movie was officially a-go.

Once the screenplay got polished up throughout 2007, it was time for a director to take the helm of Justice League. This is when Warner Bros. approached Jason Reitman for the gig, an understandable pick since he was fresh off his acclaimed work on Thank You For Smoking and Juno. Any hope Reitman would be able to apply his magic touch for critically beloved projects to a risky Justice League blockbuster dissipated once he turned down the job. In a pre-Ghostbusters: Afterlife world, Reitman had no interest in helming blockbusters.

This is when future Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller stepped up to direct the film. Miller’s experience with action films made him a clear pick for Justice League, but he was an especially apparent choice for the movie for Warner Bros. since he just won an Oscar for the studio for his work on Happy Feet. Eight months since news broke that a script was getting penned for Justice League, the wheels began to turn faster on the blockbuster as a slew of young actors were approached to play the various superheroes in the story. This is also when it became clear that the team in the film would consist of Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Martina Manhunter, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and, of course, Batman. The Hollywood Reporter noted that actors ranging from Joseph Cross to Michael Angarano to Max Thierot were all being looked at closely by Miller while an emphasis was being placed on younger actors so that the performers could stick around for multiple sequels.

Eventually, a cast would begin to form that featured D.J. Cotrona and Armie Hammer as Superman and Batman, respectively while Megan Gale would score the part of Wonder Woman. Later on, assorted cast members would gradually leak out ranging from Common playing John Stewart/Green Lantern to Adam Brody playing the Barry Allen incarnation of The Flash while, in a precursor to comedians Paul Rudd and Chris Pratt getting cast as superheroes, Judd Apatow regular Jay Baruchel was selected to play baddie Maxwell Lord. With a jam-packed cast coming together, it was looking like it was all smooth sailing for Justice League from here on out.

Unfortunately, the end of 2007 would deliver several massive obstacles for the production. For one thing, there was the 2007-2008 Writer's Guild of America strike, which put a kibosh on further fine-tuning the screenplay. Equally devastating was the eventual difficulty securing filming locations in Sydney, Australia. Being a native of Australia, Miller was wanting to bring the production to this country, but disputes between the Australian Film Commission and Warner Bros. over matters like how many Australians were in the cast and tax rebates led to the production needing to secure a new space to film. Plans to start shooting in the first half of 2008 were scrapped, but Justice League wasn't done yet.

With filming set to occur now in Canada, Warner Bros. was angling to get the production rolling in the summer of 2008 for a splashy 2009 debut. But then a new issue emerged: The Dark Knight. Dropping in July 2008, this film wasn’t just a hit like Batman Begins was in 2005. It was a record-shattering box office juggernaut, the kind that only comes along once in a generation. The production reaped untold bounties of loot on Warner Bros. executives, but the only downside here was how it complicated the plans for this Justice League movie. Could the studio now release a separate blockbuster starring a different version of the same superhero who had just headlined a $1+ billion worldwide phenomenon?

By August 2008, Variety’s breakdown of the future of DC Comics film adaptations had Warner Bros. and DC brass both expressing the news that the Justice League movie had been put on hold. Per these quotes, there was a desire to get the screenplay just right and make something that could live up to fan expectations. George Miller would later comment in 2016, though, that it was primarily the combination of the Writer’s Strike and difficulties with the Australian government that led to the project’s demise. Given all the difficulties that this blockbuster faced in production, Warner Bros. decided to just focus on Dark Knight sequels and standalone reboots rather than a big team-up film.

With that, Justice League was dead and would not be revived for another decade when the DC Extended Universe emerged, and it could serve as a follow-up to Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. In between the two versions of Justice League, only Wonder Woman and Green Lantern, among DC Comics superheroes that hadn’t hit the screen before 2007, were able to get a solo movie. The likes of Aquaman and The Flash would have to wait until the 2017 Justice League film to get the splashy blockbuster treatment. The time it took for these and other DC superheroes to get solo features shows that the difficulties plaguing these adaptations in 2007 did not vanish right away.

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of this abandoned Justice League movie (which would later be revealed to have the title Justice League: Mortal) would revibrate throughout the careers of key creative participants. Adam Brody would get to enter the world of DC Comics movies with Shazam! while Miller would get to return to live-action blockbuster cinema with Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. Before he went shiny and chrome, Miller would helm Happy Feet Two, which featured unused Green Lantern actor Common in a prominent capacity as a voice-over performer.

The greatest legacy of Justice League: Mortal, though, comes about whenever cast members like Jay Baruchel get asked about the movie in interviews. To hear these people talk about it, there was so much potential here for something weird, offbeat, and exciting. Of course, that’s not the same thing as getting to see the finished version of the movie, which was capsized by factors far beyond the control of any actor or director. And yet, these creative participants still beat the drum for what was lost. Because if they couldn’t protect Justice League: Mortal, well, you can be damn sure they’ll avenge it.

