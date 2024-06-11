The Big Picture Both Mad Max and Happy Feet serve as allegories for environmental issues, showcasing the consequences of human action on the world.

The protagonists in both films follow the mythical Hero's Journey, with Max and Mumble embodying the roles of exiles trying to make their world better.

Happy Feet and Mad Max: Fury Road share many stylistic similarities, including visual and digital effects, character design, and wide-open shots.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga still rolling its wheels in theaters, something that has crossed many minds lately is the range of George Miller's career. In less than ten years, he gave us an Oscar-winning animation with Happy Feet and one of our time's defining action movies with Mad Max: Fury Road. Since the first is a children's animation and the second is a high-octane action flick, it seems strange to think they come from the same person. But they share many similarities regarding their protagonists and narrative structure, and perhaps Fury Road wouldn't look as good if Happy Feet hadn't allowed Miller to evolve his visual language and style.

In a recent TikTok interview with Reese Feldman, Miller was asked about the connection and showed a lot of enthusiasm while talking about the similarities between his two seemingly distant franchises. Right off the bat, he mentions that both movies are "allegorical." While Miller didn't specify what for, it's safe to assume he means the environmental issues we have been facing for decades now. In both Fury Road and Happy Feet, the protagonist lives in a desolate landscape — Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) lives in the Wasteland that used to be the Australian Outback, while Mumble (Elijah Wood) lives in Antarctica. And, in both movies, these environments have been severely affected by human action.

Both Mad Max and Happy Feet Are Allegories About the Environment

Every Mad Max movie has an opening scene with a monologue explaining the setting: the world went to war as countries fought over natural resources such as oil and water. The result was a nuclear conflict that laid waste to the environment everywhere, poisoning the earth, whatever water remained, and even the air. Desertification engulfed all of Australia, even big cities like Sydney, forcing people to flee into the endless desert of the Wasteland. Both Furiosa and Fury Road show how quickly the Green Place faded into a desolate bog because of all that.

While in Mad Max the environmental collapse has already happened, in Happy Feet human interference in the ecosystem is still underway; but the movie already shows how bad it is. For example, the Skua Boss (Anthony LaPaglia) has a yellow tag on one of his legs, and the penguin Lovelace (Robin Williams) has a six-pack plastic ring around his neck. Both animals claim they have been graced by alien abduction or mystic beings, respectively, but it's clear that the Skua Boss is being monitored while Lovelace got caught in floating trash in the ocean. They also see human excavators working on the ice, and the penguins are in danger because of the successive lean fishing seasons. All those incidents trace back to human activity in Antarctica, prompting Mumble to try and convince humans to stop exploring his homeland, but to no avail.

The Protagonists Both Follow the Same Mythical Role

One of the most traditional storytelling structures in entertainment is the Monomyth, also known as the Hero's Journey, identified and studied by Joseph Campbell. This structure is nearly omnipresent, depicting a hero who hears the call to adventure, is hesitant to take it at first, but is then forced to go on the journey, and comes home a changed person. From Star Wars to Lord of the Rings, this type of narrative structure is all over Hollywood, and as Miller notes in the same interview, Mad Max and Happy Feet also follow it — even if with a few changes.

The hero myth in Mad Max follows a somewhat adjusted version if compared to the classic structure established by Campbell. In the first movie, Max (then played by Mel Gibson) is called not by adventure, but by vengeance, and later becomes an exile, a lone road warrior that wanders the Wasteland from place to place helping those in need, even though he tries to keep it to himself. In Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, the tribe of children who live in the Crack in the Earth even have drawings of Max on cave walls, showing how he became a myth himself. The difference is that Max doesn't have an actual home because he is a drifter, but it can be argued that he still somewhat fits the mold. He usually arrives at a place, resists their call for help, sees himself compelled to help them anyway, and later returns as a savior. Only then does he leave to continue wandering the Wasteland.

In Happy Feet, Mumble follows a more traditional take on the Hero's Journey but still has many similarities to the way Max goes on his own adventure. Mumble is also an exile from his tribe, forced to wander Antarctica in search of new friends after being cast out from his tribe of singing emperor penguins for not being able to sing. He is even said to be the cause of the lack of fish around the season, but later finds new friends who also need his help and sets out to save his home, coming back afterward with the courage he needs to challenge the elders in his village. Both he and Max fit in the same mythical template as exiles who wander an area trying to make it a better place. Perhaps Max could even drive his Interceptor in Antarctica, and Mumble could rule the Wasteland. He has the charisma, right?

The Movies Share Many Similarities in Terms of Style

When Happy Feet was first released in 2006, and even when Happy Feet 2 followed in 2011, it wasn't widely discussed that it came from the mind of George Miller, the same person who created Mad Max. Back then, Fury Road was still a few years away, and the previous Mad Max movies didn't have the same style that Miller would go on to imprint upon the new ones, so establishing parallels was indeed a little more difficult. But after Fury Road came out, its technical similarities with Happy Feet became striking, and people who are familiar with both movies can immediately trace them back to the same person.

Happy Feet is an animation, so frame composition is among the first things to come up when designing a scene. So much so that it basically walks hand-in-hand with cinematography. Fury Road was conceived similarly. Both Happy Feet and Mad Max feature most of the same visual and digital effects crew, which certainly helped Miller to consolidate his vision of wide-open shots in both movies and later in Furiosa. This sort of shot expresses the harshness of the extreme weather in both the Wasteland and Antarctica. Both movies are environmental allegories, so it's important to depict the landscape as unforgiving. The sandstorm scene in Fury Road is also very reminiscent of how snow storms look in Happy Feet, and even action sequences like the War Rig scenes and the killer whale attack feel similar in how the chase unfolds and the scale of the action.

Even character design is similar in both. Lovelace looks a lot like an early version of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), with the yellow brows to the side and the plastic six-pack ring hanging, just like the Mad Max villain also wears his hair and a transparent plastic cover over his body. Characters in Mad Max all try to wear striking colors as a way of reaffirming their identity against the bland colors of the desert, resulting in some eccentric looks. In Happy Feet, colors are natural to the fauna, and human interference provides them with trash to wear the same way as a character in Mad Max would. So maybe Lovelace could rule the Wasteland instead of Immortan Joe?

In many ways, Happy Feet actually paved the way for Fury Road, providing Miller with the ideal medium to explore and consolidate his vision before heading back to the Wasteland. Those two movies are more similar than we initially thought — we just have to look at them with keen eyes.

Mad Max: Fury Road is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

