George Miller Reveals Production Start on Next Movie, Calls It the “Anti-Mad Max”

0

Four years after taking a buch of apocalypse trucks into the desert and blowing them up for real, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller is finally gearing up to get back behind the camera. Talking to Deadline, the filmmaker revealed his epic romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, goes into production in March 2020.

Unfortunately, Miller is leaving the gasoline at home this time, calling his next movie “the anti-Mad Max.”

“One thing I can tell you; it’s not [another ‘Fury Road’]. It’s a movie that is very strongly visually, but it’s almost the opposite of ‘Fury Road.’ It’s almost all interior and there’s a lot of conversation in it. There are action scenes, but they are by the by and I guess you could say it’s the anti-Mad Max.”

I trust this man—who was hard at work on freaking Happy Feet Two while prepping Fury Road—to juggle genres. But according to Miller himself, he hasn’t really decided what kind of movie Three Thousand Years of Longing will be.

“Look, I’m happy to talk about the new film very elliptically, but I’ve always felt that if you talk about these films before they’re actually completed, you jinx them…And ultimately until it’s done you don’t know what it is. I see the title of this film as a riddle, and it’s more or less at heart a two-hander, even though it’s way more complex than that. Tilda and Idris are the two characters at the center of this thing. I can’t even decide what genre it is, to be honest. And that’s a good thing.”

For more on Three Thousand Years of Longing, here are the details from when the project was first announced last year.