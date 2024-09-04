Editor's Note: The following contains MAJOR spoilers and deaths for the future of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood, the book that the series is based on.

House of the Dragon takes on an ambitious story, adapting the Dance of the Dragons from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, and, so far, has handled it well. Though there are changes, the show is wildly popular and retains many fans of the book. However, there is much discussion about the differences, and no one feels them more than Martin himself, who took to his blog (in a now deleted post) to complain about one change to Season 2 that he fears will have a lasting and detrimental impact on one of the story's major plot points. As Martin knows these events better than anyone else, it is hard to discredit his argument. Yet, it may be premature, considering it will be at least another two years before we see how House of the Dragon handles it.

The change Martin takes issue with is the removal of Prince Maelor, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena's (Phia Saban) youngest child. At two, he does little in the story himself, but his presence does impact that around him, giving credence to Martin's point. Though alluded to in Season 1's opening sequence, Maelor does not appear in House of the Dragon. Though he still could be born, theoretically, the biggest scene he is in has already happened.

Maelor Should Have Been a Crucial Figure in Jaehaerys' Death 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Maelor's absence is felt in the first major event of Season 2, referred to as Blood and Cheese, which shows the death of Prince Jaehaerys at the hands of assassins. Though both versions of the child's death are tragic, the show actually toned it down. In Fire & Blood, it is not that the attackers cannot identify their target but that they want Helaena to choose who they will kill. They force the mother to pick between her two sons, Jaehaerys and Maelor. Helaena bravely offers herself, but they reject that, saying it must be a son or both boys and their sister will die. When Helaena chooses Maelor, they kill Jaehaerys instead, leaving both mother and son to live with what happened.

Maelor's lack of an appearance takes away some of the psychological torture that Helaena is put through, but the gruesome murder of her son is enough to fulfill the main plot points. For one thing, Helaena needed to leave the encounter traumatized, which certainly happened. The event also had to earn her the sympathy of the masses, which can be seen in the next episode during the prince's funeral procession. House of the Dragon's version of the story accomplished what was necessary, even if it didn't reach the same level of brutality. However, to Martin's point, the identification of a child is not subjective and could easily be proven wrong, so Helaena's situation, while horrible, wasn't as bad in the show. Similarly, she doesn't offer her own life, cutting a moment of courage for her, but the show gives Helaena a different scene to show that side of her as she stands up to Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). House of the Dragon makes the story work despite the changes, but Maelor's exclusion will have a ripple effect.

'House of the Dragon' Will Still Have to Contend with Maelor's Absence

Though they adjusted Blood and Cheese, House of the Dragon is not done compensating for Maelor's disappearance. Though Martin admits to the possibility of the character being born later, it is looking unlikely, which would impact the story further. Protecting Maelor allows one more hero to rise and quickly fall, as Ser Rickard Thorne, the King's Guard member tasked with getting the prince to safety, sacrifices himself for the task. Maelor is killed by those hoping to get a reward from Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), providing one more tragedy. Realistically, the Dance of the Dragons is not hurting for shocking scenes of violence, but not having Maelor there to die once again messes with Helaena's story.

Never the same after Blood and Cheese, Helaena cannot look Maelor in the eye, but when news of his death reaches King's Landing, where Helaena is a prisoner, she kills herself, showing just how much she cares for her son. The suicide sparks sympathy with the smallfolk, who revolt against Rhaenyra, claiming Helaena and her sons were murdered. This marks a turn in the turbulent war as Rhaenyra loses control of King's Landing, giving her opponents an opportunity. Martin is right in that, without Maelor's death to motivate Helaena's actions, this story could have less impact. He even cited an outline for Season 3, which lacks a reason for Helaena's suicide. Yet it seems early to judge the issue with no more context than we have. House of the Dragon may be able to make these events work without Maelor, though including him would have helped.

Cutting Maelor Was A Mistake for 'House of the Dragon'

All in all, House of the Dragon would have benefited from including Maelor. His presence heightens the tragedy of Blood and Cheese and provides more heartbreaking moments for the audience to feel for Helaena, the series' kindest Targaryen. George R. R. Martin has a point in his complaints, though that isn't to say House of the Dragon will necessarily ruin any plot point that uses Maelor. With so many Targaryens already in the show, Maelor is the easiest to write out. While changes are inevitable, House of the Dragon may be able to work around the lack of Maelor, rendering these concerns unnecessary in the long run. It's worth noting that the show has turned some seemingly poor changes into an advantage, like the prophecy that was pointless in Season 1 but became vital in Season 2. Until the next installment comes out, fans can just hope that Ryan Condal has a plan.

