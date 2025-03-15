Although he is most notably known for his A Song of Ice and Fire series, author George R.R. Martin has written a lot of other stories that have absolutely nothing to do with Westeros at all. There's his collection of short stories in the book Dreamsongs and novels like Nightflyers and his Tuf Voyaging novels. But before the rise and success of his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, there was Fevre Dream. Described by Martin as "Bram Stoker meets Mark Twain," the historical horror novel about vampires is set in the 1850s and takes place on a steamboat that travels the Mississippi River.

In an exclusive conversation we had with Martin before the world premiere of In the Lost Lands, we asked him what scenes he was most looking forward to seeing come alive from his stories — citing notable Targaryen dragon battles that will occur later in House of the Dragon and the upcoming Aegon's Conquest series. However, rather than looking at Westeros, Martin said that it was his stories that did not already have adaptations linked to them which were the ones he wanted to see come alive. Out of his bibliography, he pointed out that Fevre Dream was the one he wanted to see adapted the most.

George R.R. Martin Has Many of His Stories in Development