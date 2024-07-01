The Big Picture George R. R. Martin hints at writing a movie or TV adaptation of Elden Ring.

Martin's involvement in world-building makes him a likely candidate for adaptation involvement.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki expresses interest in a potential adaptation, seeking a strong partner.

In a recent entry on his official blog, George R. R. Martin has all but confirmed there will be either a movie or television adaptation of Elden Ring in the future. The Game of Thrones author is no stranger to speculative writing, with a paragraph in his blog deliberately over-denying the strong Elden Ring adaptation rumors that have been swirling for some time. The blog reads, "Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say,” he said. “Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

Of course, Martin is not the creator of the Elden Ring video game, with the action role-playing adventure directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. However, Martin is credited with the game's worldbuilding, with an expansive, immersive world forged from the mind of one of the fantasy genre's very best. If an adaptation is to arrive, which now feels more likely than not, then Martin will likely be heavily involved given his acute understanding of the world itself. The Elden Ring video game has received universal praise since its arrival, with critics and fans alike hailing it as a modern masterpiece. Given the current hot streak of video game to film and TV adaptations, Elden Ring feels like a logical next step, especially considering the involvement of Martin.

Even Miyazaki Has Announced His Admiration for a Potential Adaptation

Given the strong love for Elden Ring, and, in particular, its ability to craft an ambitious yet grounded world, the cries for a TV or movie adaptation have been consistent. In an interview with The Guardian, director Miyazaki addressed the rumors, suggesting that he has a fond interest in a potential adaptation going into development. Miyazaki said, "I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play." Exactly who that "very strong partner" is remains to be seen, but, given the comments made by Miyazaki and now Martin, fans can safely assume that the wheels are at least in motion for the next big video game adaptation.

George R. R. Martin has hinted at a potential adaptation of the Elden Ring video game. You can catch up with all episodes of Martin's iconic Game of Thrones right now on Max.

