The critically acclaimed and universally adored television series, Game of Thrones premiered twelve years ago yesterday. Despite its somewhat controversial ending, the series maintained its legion of fans and HBO has, in the aftermath of the original series, set about the production of new spinoffs for the show. House of the Dragon emerged last year as one of the biggest shows produced by HBO continuing in the trend of Thrones. In an event billed to help promote HBO Max's rebranding into Max, Warner Bros. announced that a new prequel series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.has gone into development.

Audiences well versed in the scheming that abound in Westeros will gobble up any opportunity to return to the Seven Kingdoms, so an expansion of the franchise is more than welcome. The Hedge Knight is based on the Dunk and Egg books written by famous author, George R.R. Martin and as such many might have expected the series to bear a similar title. However, in a celebratory blog post, Martin has explained the series' working title saying, "It won't be called Tales of Dunk & Egg or The Adventures of Dunk & Egg or Dunk & Egg or anything along those lines," Martin said. "I love Dunk and I love Egg, and I know that fans refer to my novellas as 'the Dunk & Egg stories,' sure, but there are millions of people out there who do not know the stories and the title needs to intrigue them too."

The author goes on to explain that the plan was to make sure the series didn't sound like a sitcom saying, "If you don't know the characters, Dunk & Egg sounds like a sitcom," he added. "Laverne & Shirley. Abott & Costello. Beavis & Butt-Head. So, no. We want 'knight' in the title. Knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories." Just like the other prequel, House of the Dragon which has gone into season 2 production has "dragon" in its title, which prepares the minds of would be viewers, The Hedge Knight seeks to do the same.

Dunk & Egg's Adventures Are Fan Favorite Stories

In the aftermath of the Game of Thrones playing out on our screens all those years ago, HBO has been careful to manage the direction future expansion projects within the source materials take. The upcoming show is set about a century before events in the original series centering on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Prince Aegon V Targaryen. We will return to an age where the Targaryen dynasty still held the Seven Kingdoms in a vice-like grip, and the terror of their dragons was still freshly remembered. While revealing that the first season would contain at least six episodes, the author also teased further projects should The Hedge Knight succeed. "If The Hedge Knight turns out as well as we hope it will, our hope would be to go on and adapt The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight as well. That will take a few years."

While we wait on more information about the series; watch the official announcement below:

