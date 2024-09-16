When people think about George R.R. Martin, typically they assume Westeros, dragons, magic, and an uncanny ability to kill off your favorite characters just as you are getting attached. However, the legendary fantasy author has other literary works to his name, and in Fevre Dream, he has yet another adaptation he'd like to bring to the screen. What else could be better than going to a new world emanating from such a mind? Martin also has a clear picture of who would be best to star in and lead the adaptation. Speaking with Winter is Coming (via CBR) at the World Science Fiction Convention, the author and the outlet discussed the likelihood of more book-to-screen adaptations of his work, and Martin highlighted Fevre Dream.

While A Song of Ice and Fire birthed the much revered HBO series, Game of Thrones, Martin's work on the historical account of House Targaryen in Fire and Blood brought about a prequel series, House of the Dragon. Beyond the impressive accomplishments his works have attained, Martin is looking forward to adapting yet another of his books in Fevre Dream. "I love Fevre Dream, and I've had numerous meetings. I've written a screenplay for Fevre Dream, we did develop it at one point. They didn't make the screenplay of course, but the rights reverted to me, so I own it," the author revealed regarding what might come next.

As recent events have clearly shown, Martin is very protective of his works, and would want his stories brought to the screen with a certain degree of consistency. For Fevre Dream, the author already has the candidate he believes is capable of doing a stellar job, saying:

"I've had meetings with Guillermo del Toro about Fevre Dream. He loves it, he says he wants to do it…but he doesn’t want to do it now. He always has this project first and that project first, and then this other project. But eventually he’ll do Fevre Dream, if he lives that long and I live that long and movies live that long, I don’t know… I think Fevre Dream would be great."

What Is Martins' 'Fevre Dream' About?

While there won't be fire-breathing creatures soaring through the sky, Fevre Dream equally embraces the mythical side of things. The book is best described by the website as:

"A vampire novel set along the Mississippi River in the mid-1800s, which dials deep into Martin's strengths as a horror writer. The story follows a grizzled, down-on-his-luck steamboat captain named Abner Marsh, who's contracted by a mysterious man named Joshua York to ferry him up and down the river so that he can fulfill a secretive agenda," and "a wider world of vampiric politics, filled with twists and turns that would make any Song of Ice and Fire reader feel right at home."

Here's The Star Man Martin Wants

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A man not alien to voicing his ideas, Martin goes on to express that he knows exactly who would star in such an adaptation, pointing directly at Hellboy's Ron Perlman. Should such a move ever materialize, Martin wants to see Perlman and del Toro renew a relationship that stretches back to the Hellboy franchise of 2004. "We wanna star Ron Perlman, we've even cast it!" he said. "My friend Ron Perlman as Abner Marsh. Ron wants to do it. Everybody wants to do it, all we need is $100 million. And, of course, Ron Perlman. Working with Ron Perlman was one of the great pleasures of my life. He was just a joy to write for."

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX