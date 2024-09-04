The king of complaints is back as George R.R. Martin posted another blog, this time finally spilling the tea after teasing us with the hopes of drama just a few days ago. The author has set Ryan Condal and the whole of House of the Dragon in the sites of his scorpion as he steps forward with a myriad of issues that he foresees for the upcoming seasons. However, before moving onto what he has referred to as a “butterfly effect” type situation that’s coming down the pipe, Martin stopped for a moment to touch on one particularly divisive killing that happened in the second season.

The first episode of the sophomore installment brought a lot to the table story and action wise, tapping out with the murder of the young Prince Jaehaerys at the hands of Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart). As Martin notes in his blog, many of the book readers, who will cling to Fire & Blood until their dying day, felt the scene was lacking, while those first timers felt the beheading of the to-be King was “a real gut-punch, tragic, and horrifying”. A man of the people, Martin said, “I found myself agreeing with both sides.” This is quite the reveal coming from the person who has had incredibly strong opinions about any missteps the show has taken from the book so far.

The Differences Between the Book and the Show

As Martin points out, there are plenty of things that change this scene, particularly the fact that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena (Phia Saban) have a third child, Maelor, who hasn’t appeared in the series yet and likely won’t. Explaining how the scenes compare from screen to book, Martin said,

“Blood saws Prince Jaehaerys’s head off. We are spared the sight of that; a sound effect suffices. (In the book, he lops the head off with a sword.”

He goes on to give his opinion that “the book is stronger,” and fleshes out his point by adding,

“The two killers are crueler in the book. I thought the actors who played the killers on the show were excellent… but the characters are crueler, harder, and more frightening in FIRE & BLOOD. In the show, Blood is a gold cloak. In the book, he is a former gold cloak, stripped of his office for beating a woman to death.”

So, at the end of the day, it sounds like Martin is giving the production praise for its portrayal of the slaying. However, he stands by his writing for being the more horrifying and gory of the two. Classic Martin. This is why we love him.

Decide for yourself as Season 2 of House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

