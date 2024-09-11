It seems that everyone is calling on Prime Video to #SaveMyLadyJane after My Lady Jane was canceled a mere 7 weeks after it first premiered on the streaming service. Social media soon became flooded with the heartbreaking outcry of fans who say they had just finished the show, watching the series one episode at a time and now an additional voice has been added to the mix, a big one in fact in the world of escapism. George R. R. Martin. The fantasy author took to his blog to catch his readers up on a number of things, including what he's been watching lately, and My Lady Jane was mentioned by name.

"Speaking of television shows, I have always loved alternate history and Jane Grey, England’s nine-days queen, has always fascinated me. Small wonder, then, that I really enjoyed My Lady Jane, a clever and original historical fantasy on Amazon Prime, set in an England full of witches and shapechangers, where Jane lasts more than nine days."

Martin goes on to explain that he's actually familiar with some of the minds behind the show. "Meredith Glynn is one of the showrunners," Martin explains. "I had the pleasure of working with her on one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs that HBO shelved a few years back, and knowing her talents, it did not surprise me that My Lady Jane was so much fun." He calls the show "witty and original," and that "it reminded me a bit of The Great, a show I loved."

The show, starring Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudely, is an alternate Tudor history, as Martin highlighted. There's also a shifter race of people, called Ethians, that can turn into various animals in this alternate England. Guildford is one and can shift into a horse.

George R.R. Martin Loves The Fan Enthusiasm to #SaveMyLadyJane

"The show has a lot of fans, though," Martin notes. "[A]nd they have launched a petition to get Amazon to order more. (Got to love the fans)." Martin then highlights the fan petition, hosted on Change.org, that's now garnered more than 69,000 signatures. The cancelation of the show ranking 95% on Rotten Tomatoes sparked a social media frenzy and the petition, started by Lauren Mullaney. Not long after the petition garnered tens of thousands of signatures in mere days, Change.org shared the campaign. Social media accounts on X and Instagram were also created to #SaveMyLadyJane.

"I wish them luck," Martin concludes. "Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes."

You can catch up on My Lady Jane now on Prime Video.

Read Collider's review of My Lady Jane here.

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a "what if" style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII's son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

