It’s been over a decade since George R. R. Martin started working on The Winds of Winter, the highly anticipated sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for any progress updates. This week, the 75-year-old author finally shared some surprisingly positive – yet mixed – news regarding his long-awaited book.

In an update on his Not a Blog page, Martin revealed that he has made progress on The Winds of Winter and even produced new pages. However, he also noted that his writing hasn’t come as easily as he’d hoped. “Writing came hard,” Martin admitted, despite making headway on both The Winds of Winter and Blood & Fire. Still, he expressed frustration at not having written more, signaling that while progress has been made, the road is still long.

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

George R. R. Martin Is Frustrated By His TV Projects

Martin’s struggle to find “solace” in writing has been compounded by his involvement in multiple television projects. His work as an executive producer on shows like Dark Winds and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has demanded much of his time and energy, which he has enjoyed, but other unnamed projects haven't been quite as fun. “My various television projects ate up most of those months,” he confessed, acknowledging that although some of his work on TV project. The stress, he says, “kept mounting,” which further hampered his ability to focus on his novels. Recently, Martin slammed the production process of House of the Dragon in another blog which he then deleted following, presumably, a word in his ear from HBO.

Fans have grown accustomed to delays with Martin’s work, but this update provided some hope, with the author stating that The Winds of Winter is set to be even longer than its predecessors, A Dance with Dragons and A Storm of Swords, two of the longest books in the series. Martin has previously described The Winds of Winter as a “big, big book” and hinted that the final two installments could dwarf previous entries in terms of scope and complexity.

As fans very patiently await the next chapter in the Game of Thrones universe, Martin’s updates suggest that The Winds of Winter is inching closer to the finish line. While there’s no official release date yet, the author’s comments are a reminder that even amid setbacks and distractions, progress is being made. Hopefully he finishes before Winter finally arrives.

