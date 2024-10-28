In 2011, HBO made the earth-shattering decision to bring to our screens the world of Westeros from the creative mind of George R.R. Martin. After it premiered, Game of Thrones would go on to become one of the most beloved shows on the globe and one of HBO's most-watched shows ever. Despite cries for the show to be extended, the tale of Daenerys Stormborn would wrap up in 2019 in what can only be described as a controversial final season. Since then, HBO has attempted to bring to screen several spin-offs with House of the Dragon premiering in 2022. Another spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been confirmed to be on its way.

Many other spin-offs have either been scrapped or are in development, and now, franchise creator, Martin, has revealed that a Braavos Game of Thrones spin-off was once in development, but the network shelved the idea several years ago. Writing in a new post on his Not A Blog called "The Canals of Braavos," Martin, after discussing his inspiration for Braavos, which included Venice and Amsterdam, made the revelation and teased future plans of returning to the spin-off at some point in the future. He wrote:

"One of these days I need to write that story about Braavos we were developing for HBO. They shelved that one a couple of years back, alas, but that does not mean I won’t go back to it… after WINDS OF WINTER is done, of course."

Braavos plays a key role in the events of Game of Thrones. The city of Braavos lies east of Westeros and is made of a hundred or so islands linked together by canals (did someone say Venice?). It is one of the Free Cities and the wealthiest of them all and home to the Iron Bank of Braavos. This financial institution is so wealthy it continually has the Iron Throne of Westeros indebted to it. For an extended period, the free city of Braavos also housed Arya Stark as she trained under the tutelage of the Faceless Men.

The World of Westeros Has Even More Stories To Tell

Image via Max

Game of Thrones might have ended five years ago, but the world of Westeros remains a highly compelling one to return to. However, a number of the spin-off shows that were planned have since fallen by the wayside, including series set around Flea Bottom, the Seven Gods, and the Doom of Valyria. A spin-off show centered around the fan-favorite character, Jon Snow, was also shelved. While these stories may never make it to the screen, some Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in development include 10,000 Ships, Aegon's Conquest, and The Sea Snake/ Nine Voyages.

Game of Thrones is available on Max in the U.S.

