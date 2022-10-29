With Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and Day of the Dead, George Romero shifted pop culture. He defined and refined the zombie movie in three consecutive decades. But, Romero's most famous trilogy of movies never defined him. Instead, the rest of his filmography shows an artist constantly innovating, pushing his audience and his identity as a filmmaker to new places.

RELATED: 9 Most Influential Horror Directors of the 21st Century (So Far)

Again and again, over his 42-year career, George Romero created movies with messages. Sure, his best-known works are zombie movies, but just beneath the surface of those three movies are strong works tackling racism, consumerism, and "other" -ism. Even when his characters were besieged by armies of the undead, George Romero's movies are about what it means to be human.

'Land of the Dead' (2005)

George Romero, and his place in the cultural pantheon, were critically reevaluated following the popularity of Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead. Returning to the genre for the first time in 20 years, Romero secured the largest budget of his career to make Land of the Dead.

Land establishes a hierarchic system in its zombie apocalypse. Dennis Hopper and the "haves" of this world thumb their noses from atop their ivory tower, while the rest of humanity is feasted on. Land of the Dead, both for its political intent and its incredible gore, is a worthy entry in George Romero's zombie series.

'Martin' (1977)

By 1977, George Romero had already changed the way viewers thought of zombies. Could he do it again? Martin proved that Romero could once more work with an established monster, bending the rules of traditional vampires to tell a story all his own.

RELATED: 'George A. Romero’s ‘Martin’: Black and White, 3.5 Hour Director’s Cut Version Found'

Martin, the character, doesn't fly. He doesn't have fangs, and he doesn't sleep in a coffin. But he's still so uniquely scary. Martin uses razor blades, sedatives, and Romero's signature pessimism to tell a vampire story unlike any other.

'Survival of the Dead' (2009)

Viewers may not have known it at the time, but this was it, George Romero's final zombie movie. While the dominant narrative may be that the Godfather of the Dead fell off, this last entry stands to set the story straight. This sixth installment of the series continues Romero's tradition of zombie tale as morality play.

In Survival, the zombies aren't the real monsters. Just like in every other "...of the Dead," the zombies are part of a larger allegory. Specifically, with his swansong, Romero tells a story where man is destroyed by his own tribalism.

'The Crazies' (1973)

The Crazies, while early in George Romero's career, is a perfect example of the pet themes that recur over and over in the master's work. Specifically, this is a story where man is the real monster. Like Night of the Living, The Crazies features a town where the powers that be failed the citizens.

Whereas a lesser filmmaker would spend this movie's runtime focussing on the effects of the contaminant, Romero uses The Crazies to highlight the realistic shortcomings of people in crisis. Rather than zooming in on its sci-fi factor, The Crazies is about the dangers of "us vs. them" mentality in times of duress.

'Creepshow' (1982)

No matter how successful its spinoff Shudder series is, the original Creepshow will forever remain underrated. Until it is heralded as the peak of not just anthological horror, but entertainment in general, this is a movie that will maintain underdog status.

RELATED: Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation

Creepshow is George Romero at his most fun, adapting five Stephen King stories for the silver screen. It's remarkable how well-suited Romero is for this lighter fare: with his signature bleakness pulled aside far enough, Romero's trademark humor and wit shine through for the movie's entirety.

'Season of the Witch' (2011)

Just like with George Romero's more famous works, Season of the Witch is, upon closer inspection, deeper than would be obvious at first glance. Jan White stars as Joan Mitchell, a malcontented housewife sick and tired of her life's monotony and suburban malaise.

If there is any greater revenge than dipping one's toes into witchcraft, Joan sure hasn't found it. As she slowly immerses herself in this coven, Joan is able to work through her marital issues and finds new confidence. Hidden beneath the fake blood and prosthetic makeup of his filmography, George Romero has buried, here, a decidedly feminist witch movie.

'Monkey Shines' (1988)

Although it underperformed at the box office, grossing far below its $7 million budget, Monkey Shines has developed a cult following as one of the more idiosyncratic movies in Romero's filmography. Released in 1988, the movie adapts a British novel of the same name by author Michael Stewart.

The best part about Monkey Shines is the killer monkey. After student-athlete Allan Mann is struck by a truck and rendered a quadriplegic, he begins to rely on the assistance of helper monkey "Ella." All does not end well, though, as Ella is the unwilling participant in an experimental injection that throws her into a homicidal rage.

'The Amusement Park' (1975)

Like many pieces of lost media, the story surrounding The Amusement Park is as interesting as the movie's plot. This was the only movie George Romero directed on a work-for-hire basis. Because of his experience in commercial and industrial filmmaking, Romero was commissioned by the Lutheran Service Society of Western Pennsylvania to make an educational film about elder abuse.

RELATED: 'George A. Romero's 'The Amusement Park' Gets Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release Following Restoration'

The Amusement Park was considered "lost" for 42 years. When Romero delivered an edgier product than what they'd intended, the Lutheran Service Society shelved the movie after a premiere at the 1975 American Film Festival. The Amusement Park is a surreal, disturbing movie that again showed Romero as a filmmaker with a strong voice.

'Two Evil Eyes' (1990)

George Romero is an odd choice to adapt an Edgar Allan Poe story. The stark realism of his movies contrasts sharply with the grand set design of Roger Cormack's more well-known translations. With Two Evil Eyes, Romero was also paired with another unlikely collaborator in Italian filmmaker Dario Argento.

Here, each horror luminary brings to the screen a different Poe story, with Romero adapting "The Facts in the Case of Mr. Valdemar" and Argento adapting "The Black Cat." Two Evil Eyes is not better than the sum of its parts; each segment is best viewed on its own merits.

'Diary of the Dead' (2007)

Diary of the Dead was the ultimate genre test. Could the Godfather of the Dead make a found-footage zombie movie? Diary proves that 40 years after Night of the Living Dead, George Romero wasn't willing to rest on the strength of his legacy.

Even with the added confines of a found footage movie, Romero again blends politics and gore, masterfully manipulating the macabre to explore human behavior. With Diary, away from the studio system, Romero was able to make a zombie movie with something to say about emerging media and what it does to those of us among the living.

NEXT: Ranking of the Dead: George A. Romero's 6 Zombie Films, Ranked From Worst to Best