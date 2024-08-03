The Big Picture George Romero's career took a downturn in the 1990s, but he had big dreams of adapting the Goosebumps book series into a movie.

Romero wrote a heartfelt letter expressing his desire to direct a Goosebumps film, but unfortunately, the project never came to fruition.

Romero's vision for the movie involved a political message about soul-sucking jobs, aligning with his past work on zombie films but proving too deep for a child audience.

It can be hyperbolic sometimes to label a horror director as a game changer who altered the face of the genre. Sure, maybe they made a great movie that brought in a large amount of money, but with everything having been done, at best, what they were doing was finding a new angle on past tropes. There have been a few names though who really have changed horror, and topping the list might have to be George A. Romero. He is the godfather of the modern zombie movie due to his vision in 1968's Night of the Living Dead, creating the blueprint for zombie stories as we know them today. Romero quickly became an icon of the genre, and if he'd had his way in the 1990s, he could've gone completely mainstream with his idea to make a film based on a popular existing IP: George Romero wanted to write and direct a movie adaptation of Goosebumps.

George Romero's Career Was in Decline in the 1990s

Night of the Living Dead might have altered horror forever, but George Romero didn't get complacent and stop there. In the 1970s, he made cult classics like The Crazies and Martin, before returning to the zombie subgenre in 1978 for Dawn of the Dead. While Night of the Living Dead was an unintentional film about race, Dawn of the Dead spoke heavily about consumerism, and how our need to shop has made us mindless. In the 1980s, Romero worked with Stephen King on Creepshow, before finishing his zombie trilogy with Day of the Dead, with its dark and pessimistic themes about the military. In the 1990s, however, George Romero's career began to slow down considerably. Although he wrote and produced Tom Savini's remake of Night of the Living Dead in 1990, the only film he directed in the decade was 1993's The Dark Half, based on another Stephen King novel. After that, Romero took a big swing at what he hoped would be his next movie, when he sought to create a Goosebumps film adaptation.

George Romero Wrote a Sweet Letter About His Desire to Make 'Goosebumps'

Modern kids are well aware of Goosebumps from the film and TV series adaptations, but for '90s kids, they were known only as a series of books by author R.L. Stine. The first book, 1992's Welcome to Dead House, was a huge success, leading to several more soon after. The young adult age group ate them up because they were often a child's first introduction to horror, as the books were filled with scary monsters, but were still tame enough to not be controversial.

In 1995, George Romero decided that he wanted to be the first person to make a movie based on the Goosebumps books. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, he began collaborating with Kevin Bannerman, the vice president of Fox Family, a division of 20th Century Fox, with the company looking to produce one of Stine's books with Romero at the helm. In an equally sweet but also heartbreaking letter, Romero wrote Bannerman on September 9, 1995, speaking about his excitement of being considered because he was the father of a 12-year-old who he read the books with. The director, who was then 55, said he considered himself to be a 12-year-old at heart himself.

Romero narrowed down his idea, saying that he wanted to make an adaptation of Welcome to Dead House, though his excitement is sad to read about now, knowing that the project didn't come to fruition when he wrote:

"I have always wanted to make films for a young audience, but my reputation has insisted...or caused those with checkbooks to insist that I was best suited for 'the hard stuff.' Horror for a young audience...and the fact that someone takes it seriously...seems not only too good to be true, and a genre to which I would love to contribute, but also a genre which aforementioned checkbook types might be willing to see as 'not too big of a stretch' for me." (Via Bloody Disgisting)

What Would George Romero's 'Goosebumps' Movie Have Looked Like?

Romero ended his letter with the sentence, "I sincerely hope you can find a way for me to participate." Alas, Fox didn't find a way, and while the reason isn't known, Romero's take on Goosebumps never came to be. That's a big letdown, but Romero did leave behind a 124-page outline of what his movie would have been.

R.L. Stine's Welcome to Dead House follows brother and sister Josh and Amanda Benson, who have moved with their parents to a big, old house in the town of Dark Falls. Romero made sure that the opening scene took place in Pittsburgh, the city he called home for many years. Stine's story has Josh and Amanda discovering that the townsfolk are, in fact, zombies disguised as the living. No wonder Romero wanted to do this book! Each year, the zombie town feeds on a new family, but our heroes fight back, discovering that they can kill the zombies by hitting them with a beam from a flashlight, which turns them to dust.

This certainly takes away the gore of a zombie being shot in the head, which would have been needed for a PG rating. In the book, it's a gas from a factory which has turned people into the living dead, but Romero took a vastly different approach. In his version, a wealthy man in the town, Foster Devries, has found a way to possess everyone with a supernatural power. Many of these people once worked for Devries, and now they work for him again, collecting victims for him in exchange for sucking the energy out of them. They now have immortality, but they will be working forever.

There is a political message here, which aligns with Romero's past zombie films, this time about the importance we put on a soul-sucking job that leaves us feeling dead, but which we can't let go of, no matter how awful our boss is. We can guess that this is why Fox passed, because it veered too far from a simple story with themes too deep for a child viewer. A Fox Kids Goosebumps TV series debuted a month after Romero sent his letter in 1995 and ran for four years, but it would take until 2015 before we finally got a film adaptation, with Jack Black starring as R.L. Stine. Rather than focusing on one book, this Goosebumps pays tribute to all of his works, as those horrifying characters come to life off of the page. There was a sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, in 2018, and another TV series that debuted on Disney+ last October. These adaptations were fun, but they also played it safe. If only George Romero had gotten his chance, his directing career could have had a major resurgence for a new generation of horror fans.

