When you think of the word "zombies", George A. Romero is probably one of the first names that springs to mind. The legendary filmmaker popularized many of the tropes that came to define the zombie movie with his Living Dead film series. In the process, he also became a legend in the annals of horror filmmakers, with everyone from Robert Kirkman to Zack Snyder paying homage to or even remaking his work. But Romero didn't just make zombie movies — he also directed, a surreal fantasy drama, Knightriders, which may be one of his most underrated film efforts.

Knightriders centers on a troupe of travelers that strives to adhere to the Arthurian code, thanks to their leader Billy (Ed Harris) - or "King William" as he likes to be called. They even wear the fashion of that time, including heavy armor for the men and long flowing dresses for the women. But due to this being the modern day, there are some caveats. For example, the troupe rides on motorcycles instead of horses. And the open road is Billy's kingdom. But Knightriders isn't just a modern-day fantasy film - it was also Romero's way of telling a story that doubled as a semi-autobiographical account of his time in the film industry.

Knightriders Was Romero's Attempt To Break Out Of A Filmmaking Box

Though Romero had gained acclaim for his horror work, he sought to make other films and was frustrated that he kept getting pigeonholed to one specific genre. "George was a beautiful, proud, creative, big bear of a guy," Harris told IndieWire when recalling the making of the film. "And he was a wonderful writer, he wrote some fine screenplays that he couldn’t get done. They weren’t all horror movies, that was part of the problem. He got frustrated with the business, and I can’t blame him.” That frustration shines throughout Billy's interactions with various figures, from corrupt policemen to the flashy promoter Bontempi (Martin Ferrero) who wants to represent the troupe.

But those are just a handful of the problems the troupe face. In fact, a large part of the conflict comes from within the troupe itself. Billy's queen Linet (Amy Ingersoll) finds her feelings fading. Sir Morgan (Tom Savini) feels that he should be the leader. And eventually, several members depart to take Bontempi up on his offer. All Billy wants to do is live by his code, and the world seems to be against him. It's hard not to see how Romero is using the film as a way to vent his frustration with the Hollywood machine.

Blurring The Line Between Fantasy And Reality

Even if Knightriders isn't a horror film, it still contains some surreal fantasy elements. Chief among them is Billy's recurring dream of a black bird, which leaves him haunted. Eventually, he comes face to face with a knight that bears a black bird on his armor, and battles him but ends up worsening an injury he sustained years later. It's never made clear if the knight is a normal man or a mystical being, but either way, it serves as a reminder of Billy's mortality. And perhaps in a way, it was Romero confronting his own mortality as well.

None of it would work without Harris at the helm. He plays Billy with a quiet nobility, whether it's on the jousting field or standing up to Bontempti. And there's also a quiet sadness that grows as the film goes on. It's as if Harris understood what Romero was putting into the script and adjusted his performance to match it. A lesser actor would have played Billy as melancholy or over the top, but Harris struck the perfect balance. And he'd bring that same dedication to his future roles.

Romero Wore His Heart On His Sleeve

The rest of Knightriders' cast embraces that same sincerity, as their characters wrestle with what they really want. Billy's right-hand man Alan (Gary Lahti) learns he's in love with Linet, and acts on those feelings. Pippin (Warner Shook) wrestles with his feelings for fellow knight Punch (Randy Kovitz) - making Knightriders a landmark, as movies during that time rarely dealt with same-sex relationships in such a raw and sincere way—especially in fantasy films. Even the film's ending blends tragedy and triumph together, as the troupe continues on, but Billy ends up dying.

Unfortunately, audiences didn't take to Knightriders, as it flopped at theaters and more or less cemented Romero as a horror filmmaker - the very fate that he was trying to avoid. It didn't help that Knightriders was released the same year as Excalibur, which took the top spot at the box office and had similar trappings. But it's worth a watch, whether you're a fan of Romero's work or a creator.

