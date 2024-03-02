The Big Picture Land of the Dead 's major distributor and big-name actors elevated George A. Romero's powerful message about class division.

Romero's poignant message in Land of the Dead showcases how the rich ignore societal issues, leading to a zombie revolution against oppression.

Zombies in Land of the Dead are portrayed as victims of neglect by the elite, fighting back against those who exploit and ignore their existence.

George A. Romero may be the godfather of the modern zombie film, but there was always way more going on in his movies than a simple gore fest. The first of those classics, 1968's Night of the Living Dead, spoke to the woes of the civil rights movement (even if it was by accident), while its follow-up, 1978's Dawn of the Dead, showed that, through consumerism, we are the true zombies. Although some other entries in his franchise didn't have the same impact as those, his most underrated film, Land of the Dead from 2005, stands out from the pack by having a major distributor in Universal Pictures, and big-name actors like Dennis Hopper and John Leguizamo. Romero used these additions to tell a well-crafted story about the evils of the rich, and made the zombies the heroes.

Land of the Dead The living dead have taken over the world, and the last humans live in a walled city to protect themselves as they come to grips with the situation. Release Date June 24, 2005 Director George A. Romero Cast Simon Baker , John Leguizamo , Dennis Hopper , Asia Argento , Robert Joy , Eugene Clark Writers George A. Romero

'Land of the Dead' Had the Highest Budget of George Romero's Zombie Saga

Part of the reason why Night of the Living Dead worked so well was because the low budget made it feel so realistic. It was a movie George Romero made with his friends in Pittsburgh. There was no one famous in that film, or its just as influential followup, Dawn of the Dead. The latter might have had a bigger scope, but it was still just Romero in Pennsylvania making a movie for fun with the locals. That giant mall, for example, isn't a set, but the Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Romero would make bigger films during his career, working with Stephen King for Creepshow in 1987, and again for The Dark Half in 1993, as well as the Orion Pictures film Monkey Shines in 1988. All of them paled in comparison, however, to what Romero had to work with almost two decades later for 2005's Land of the Dead. In the early 2000s, thanks to the likes of Resident Evil (which Romero wrote the original script for), 28 Days Later, and Shaun of the Dead, zombie films were becoming the popular horror subgenre, making the forgotten Romero hot again.

In 2004, Romero spoke to Ain't It Cool News about how Land of the Dead happened. Originally, Fox was set to make the movie, but they insisted on calling it Night of the Living Dead even though it wasn't a remake. According to Romero, Fox made this bizarre request because they were more concerned about owning the rights to the franchise. Romero's script, then called Dead Reckoning, happened to find itself in the hands of Mark Canton with a new film company called Atmosphere. The very next day, Canton called Romero, offering him a deal. Eventually, Universal Pictures got involved and suddenly the horror icon had $19 million to work with. With that budget, Romero cast a group of actors who were big names in film and television. The lead, Simon Baker, was just coming off a run on the CBS series The Guardian and Asia Argento is the daughter of horror maestro Dario Argento. John Leguizamo had found great success and exposure in Baz Luhrmann's movies and Dennis Hopper, the film's villain, was one of the greatest actors of all time. Romero now had everything he could have ever asked for.

'Land of the Dead' Made the Zombies the Victims

Close

George Romero's first draft of Land of the Dead was completed on September 9, 2001. Two days later, one of the biggest tragedies in American history occurred, and Romero said he was told to make his film more warm and fuzzy, according to his Ain't It Cool interview. Just how does one go about making a warm and fuzzy zombie horror film? Romero decided to sit with the script for a few years until what was going on in the country showed him a path forward. He said:

"I wanted to build a lot of that mood into the film. I had changed it myself to reflect the idea of life after something terrible. The concept for these films has always been people attempting to ignore the problem and going on with life, and it became a little more meaningful in this post-9/11 fear of terrorism."

Land of the Dead's plot revolves around the country being in complete collapse due to the zombie apocalypse. Humanity's richest live on in small, heavily guarded cities across the country, all with their own governments. One is located in Pittsburgh, with the wealthy living in fenced-in luxury while outside the walls, chaos reigns, as the poor and the undead mingle together. Baker's Riley Denbo is our hero, a man trying to protect the people outside the wall, while Hopper is the evil Paul Kaufman, the leader of the walled city. Everything falls apart when the zombies decide they want in.

'Land of the Dead' Showed What Happens When the Rich Ignore Those Beneath Them

Image via Universal Studios

In an interview with Giulia D’Agnolo-Vallan, Romero said Land of the Dead is a story about people not paying attention. “The way nobody today is paying attention to global warming, or the reason why we Americans are so disliked everywhere else. In my mind, this film was always about ignoring the problem.” Here, the zombies are meant to be sympathized with. In Dawn of the Dead, they are the villains for being obsessed with a mall, eating people like braindead shoppers who eat up products. In Land of the Dead, money is still the root of the evil, but in how it's used against the undead. Rather than dealing with them, the elite have chosen to ignore the problem and wall themselves off.

Romero shows us the zombies as people in Land of the Dead. In each of his zombie films, the undead grow smarter, with one even speaking in 1985's Day of the Dead, and with them fighting together as one in the 2005 chapter. One of the most heartbreaking moments in Land of the Dead shows our main zombie (Eugene Clarke) in a mechanic's outfit lifting the nozzle on a gas station pump, remembering the destroyed life he can't get back. The rich use zombies as a source of fun, fighting and torturing them for entertainment. Now more self-aware, the zombies decide to fight back against their aggressors and take over the fenced-in city. They do so rather easily, killing and devouring people who have plenty of money but zero survival skills.

This is Romero's most poignant message. While Night of the Living Dead might have spoken about bigger issues of race, he did so by accident, simply casting Black actor Duane Jones as his hero, Ben, because he was the best actor and nothing more. Dawn of the Dead has an intriguing message, but while consumerism is inherently toxic, it was nothing we hadn't seen before. Land of the Dead's message spreads far. The elite in the world are guilty of ignoring the issues of the world, whether it be poverty, war, or global warming. That's just as true in 2024 as it was in 2005. In Land of the Dead, there is a revolution, where the downtrodden rise up to take down those who hold them back. The zombies win convincingly, for if you're ignoring a problem, you're always unprepared for it when it finally bites you.

Land of the Dead is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent ON AMAZON