The Stand is King's longest novel and a sprawling epic that would have required a big budget and likely an R-rating, limiting its commercial appeal.

Neither of the TV adaptations of The Stand does the original book justice.

George A. Romero and Stephen King worked together on multiple projects that were either canceled or successfully came to fruition, but the most unfortunate loss of them all is their long-gestating adaptation of The Stand. This epic is not only King's longest novel (going off of the Complete and Uncut Edition, the only way the novel is printed these days), it would have provided the groundwork for what might have been Romero's biggest film ever. Sadly, after years of development and a close call to making the movie, things fell apart, and the project was eventually canceled. It's a shame as the finished collaborative works of Romero and King make for some pretty fun horror movies. Since then, two limited series have been released, but it's hard to believe that either of these is anywhere near as good as this original movie would have been.

For those that are unfamiliar with Stephen King's books, The Stand is probably his biggest and most popular work not to have been made into a movie (emphasis on the term movie). The novel follows the buildup to and spreading of the Captain Trips virus, as well as the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic that kills 99% of the population. A massive cast of characters fills out a story that spans across the United States, with the themes of ultimate goods and evils, and even Biblical parallels riding in the heart of it all. Hearing these things alone makes it obvious that this is King's biggest work in just about every feasible way, both by page count, amount of characters, and theme. Even though It stands as King's second-longest novel, that book feels more like his ultimate ode to horror. The Stand is King's ultimate ode to literature.

What Romero's 'The Stand' Movie Might Have Looked Like

Given that The Stand essentially acts as King's ultimate ode to literature, a movie adaptation also could have been Romero's ode to the history of film. The Stand is such a massive, sweeping epic that it could easily have ended up like Romero's Lord of the Rings, just with a way more horror and '70s/'80s Americana feel. With all of its greater dramatic moments, it might even have been able to capture the large-scale feel of beloved movies like Gone With the Wind, a classic that would go on to inspire Romero's Day of the Dead. And while King's novel is a mix-mash of several different genres, it also would have needed to pull loads from the history of horror. The Stand is the type of story that has multiple types of horror in it, not just one. There's body horror, boogeyman horror, suspense, and more. It also would likely have needed to pull influence from Biblical epics of the '50s and '60s, pairing those films' visual languages with a North American, post-apocalyptic twist. This style would likely have been infused with all the large-scale Mother Abigail and Randall Flag scenes in the novel, but possibly even across the entire movie.

Why Was George Romero's 'The Stand' Canceled?

Romero and King began working together on their adaptation soon after Dawn of the Dead premiered in the late '70s. Their first few meetings made it clear that the two had a promising partnership on the way, so they moved forward with hopes of adapting this beast of a novel. After years of work, the pair ended up with a script that was around 200 pages long. The process didn't seem as though it would be easy, but with how well the two storytellers were getting along, there was a good chance that they could make things work.

But why did Romero and King's film adaptation of The Stand never come to pass? Well, despite all of their efforts to bring the film to the big screen, the cancelation itself isn't all that complicated. First off, this story isn't exactly The Shining or anything. It's not like The Stand mostly takes place at an empty hotel, or follows a telekinetic high school girl. This novel's story is massive in every way, so a big budget was going to be a must. This also means the movie's chances of getting an R-rating would have hindered it from being played in front of massive audiences, meaning that a box office bomb would have been all the more likely. All of this is also to mention that Romero would have needed to cut down the story of King's battleship-sized book to a reasonable runtime for the film. The Stand just wasn't going to work as a singular movie, and it seems as though both parties knew this. Ultimately, the adaptation fell apart, and the two moved on to different projects.

Some of these different projects were still collaborative, though. Romero and King did come back together again in the early '80s for their horror anthology, Creepshow. This movie is a whole lot of fun, with a handful of shorts told in the vein of classic horror comics. The cast bears people like Leslie Nielsen, Ed Harris, and Adrienne Barbeau, and even has King himself playing the lead role in one of the shorts. Man, Creepshow rocks. Then, there's Romero's adaptation of King's novel, The Dark Half. This one's story is much simpler than the one found in The Stand, with The Dark Half following a writer whose true personality and professional alter ego become more separate than he realized, all the way to a supernatural extent. It's a strong and faithful adaptation of King's novel, but isn't exactly The Shining or The Dead Zone, in terms of quality, at least.

Neither of the TV Versions of 'The Stand' Do the Book Justice

The Stand would go on to be adapted two more times. They were both brought to TV in 1994 and 2020-2021. Both of these attempts proved to be watered-down, cheesy, gutless versions of the novel. They feel like The Stand karaoke, and not even in a fun way. The 1994 Stand is like King's work being sung at a dive bar's karaoke night, made on the cheap, and not trying to be even remotely as scary or intense as the novel. It's still fun though, in its '90s-isms, if anything else. The more recent adaptation just doesn't work at all though. It feels like The Stand karaoke night at a lame, questionably hip, overly polished vegan joint in your neighborhood, and you just wish you could go back home to leaf through your King collection. The series isn't rough around the edges enough, has too many random "cool" young actors who just turned out to be terrible, and just doesn't really seem to believe in itself, no matter how much it wants you to think that it's truly fantastic.

The Stand will forever rock hard, being one of Stephen King's absolute best novels, if not the most underrated in the pantheon of novels without a feature film. All of this makes things more upsetting when you think about the fact that he couldn't manage to have it made into a movie by one of the best horror movie filmmakers in history. All we can do now is speculate as to how great this canceled adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel would have been, wondering what sort of utopia we might all live in had Romero's The Stand actually been made. Hopefully, in another universe, we would be so lucky.