The film, which was written by Romero, was to be the sixth and final film in his zombie series.

George A. Romero’s final zombie film, Twilight of the Dead, will live to see the light of day. Intended to be his last foray into the genre he largely created, Twilight of the Dead will be resurrected by Romero’s widow, Suzanne Romero, who has been quietly developing the script with the help of three screenwriters: Paolo Zelati — whom Romero collaborated with on his original treatment — Joe Knetter, and Robert L. Lucas. The team is now looking for the right director to helm the historically important film.

Suzanne Romero had this to say about the project:

"I gave [Zelati] my full blessing as long as I could be there every step of the way for it to remain true to George’s vision. We had a solid treatment and the beginning of the script. I can 100 percent say that George would be incredibly happy to see this continue. He wanted this to be his final stamp on the zombie genre.”

Image via Universal

RELATED: George A. Romero's Lost Movie 'The Amusement Park' to Stream for the First Time Ever This Summer

There is no overstating how important Romero’s filmography is to the horror genre and cinema as a whole. With films such as The Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, Romero laid out the lore, rules, and thematic potential of the modern Hollywood zombie. By the time he passed in 2017, Romero had directed five zombie films, with Twilight of the Dead intended to be his sixth and final statement on the genre he built. The plot for the film comes from the end of Land of the Dead, in which a zombie leader’s fate is left open to interpretation. According to Zelati, Romero wanted Twilight of the Dead to continue that narrative and answer those questions.

The tagline for the film is as follows: "The story is set in a decimated world. Life has all but disappeared. But there still may be hope for humanity." In what may be an oddly emotional and bittersweet trip to the theater for horror fans, Twilight of the Dead will finally mark the end of one of the most important, influential, and beloved careers in the history of cinema.

KEEP READING: 'Army of the Dead' Trailer Reveals Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Extravaganza

Share Share Tweet Email

Every Best Picture Oscar Winner of the 21st Century Ranked From Worst to Best From 'Gladiator' to 'Nomadland'.

Read Next