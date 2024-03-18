George Roy Hill was a filmmaker active in the 1960s and '80s. He started as an actor off-Broadway before directing theater, TV, and, eventually, features. His work spans a range of genres: rom-coms, musical spoofs, crime capers, epic dramas, sports films, sci-fi, black comedies, and revisionist Westerns. A history buff, Hill's films tend to be nostalgic and are mostly set in the past. "I like to be able to sit back and pick out the most fascinating facets of an era. You have a better perspective," he has said.

Not all of his projects succeed, but his best movies have aged well and feel fresh decades later, showing off his mastery of striking images and his economical approach to storytelling. As his frequent collaborator Robert Redford once said of him: "George Roy Hill [was] not only a vastly talented storyteller on the screen—but also cosmically cheap." The best George Roy Hill movies exhibit his greatest strengths, producing some timeless classics that are now widely considered among the best from the 20th century.

10 'Funny Farm' (1988)

One of His Few Movies with No Oscar Nominations

"Being a fake is what I do best." Chevy Chase and Madolyn Smith Osborne lead this comedy as Andy and Elizabeth Farmer, a couple who leave the hustle and bustle of New York City for a simpler life in the Vermont countryside. However, their dreams of rural bliss quickly unravel as they contend with eccentric neighbors and unruly wildlife. Their relationship also gets rocky, especially after Andy passes off one of Elizabeth's manuscripts as his own.

Funny Farm is a simple fish-out-water story with a mediocre script but many hilarious moments from Chase. Hill handles the bizarre situations with a light touch, turning moments that could have been goofy and crude into comedic gems. As a result, the movie is a little more restrained and subtle than most of Chase's '80s output, in a good way. Although not successful on release, Funny Farm now has something of a cult following, and its defenders include Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.

9 'Hawaii' (1966)

Jocelyne LaGarde's First and Only Acting Role

"Is it possible for anything to seem lovely without God having wanted it so?" This absorbing historical epic chronicles the journey of a group of New England missionaries to the Hawaiian Islands. They are led by Reverend Abner Hale (Max von Sydow) and his wife, Jerusha (Julie Andrews). The locals, however, are resistant to their message. Through them and their interactions with Chiefess Malama (Jocelyne LaGarde), the film explores themes of religion and culture clash.

Hawaii is a grand costume drama with terrific production design and ambitious, sweeping cinematography. Hill's direction is confident, and the lead performances are compelling. However, the story sometimes veers into melodrama and is a little dated by modern standards; for instance, it could have focused more on the perspectives of the Hawaiian characters. Still, Hawaii is a wonderful showcase for LaGarde, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance, becoming the first and so far only Tahitian nominee in the Supporting Actress category.

8 'The Great Waldo Pepper' (1975)

Robert Redford and Susan Sarandon in a High-Altitude Adventure

"I'm flying so high not even the angels can catch me!" Robert Redford stars here as the titular character, a World War I pilot turned barnstormer who travels across America, thrilling audiences with his daring aerial stunts. However, beneath the bravado lies a man haunted by his past and driven by the desire to claim the glory he never won during the war. He's a charismatic but flawed character with a reckless, potentially even deadly streak. Hill himself was a pilot, and his passion for the source material is clear to see here.

An underrated adventure movie, The Great Waldo Pepper is impressive on both a technical and emotional level. Hill treats audiences to daring stunt sequences, including moments of high danger, as well as several layered, quirky characters. More than that, the movie is a love letter to a bygone era and its aircraft. The Great Waldo Pepper is rated highly by historians for its recreation of the period and authentic depiction of 1920s aviation and features another realibly charming turn from Redford.

7 'Slaughterhouse-Five' (1972)

A Flawless Book-to-Screen Adaptation

"Only on Earth is there any talk of free will." Adapted from the classic novel by Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five is an offbeat blend of sci-fi and powerful anti-war sentiment. The story centers on Billy Pilgrim (Michael Sacks), a hapless optometrist who becomes "unstuck in time" after surviving the firebombing of Dresden during World War II. Through a series of nonlinear flashbacks, Billy relives key moments of his life, including his time as a prisoner of war, his marriage to the eccentric Valencia (Sharon Gans), and his encounters with the aliens known as Tralfamadorians.

Roy uses skillful editing to weave together these disparate timelines. Match cuts, eye-line matches, musical cues, and innovative camera moves smooth the transition between different periods. Despite the chaos of the structure, Sacks is up for the challenge, turning in a pitch-perfect performance. As a result, Vonnegut called the movie "flawless", saying, "I drool and cackle every time I watch that film, because it is so harmonious with what I felt when I wrote the book." Slaughterhouse-Five is a challenging film, but it excels as a purely absorbing cinematic experience.

6 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' (1967)

Julie Andrews in Her Prime

"Follow your heart, no raspberries!" Millie Dillmount (Julie Andrews) moves from Kansas to New York with dreams of embracing the modern flapper lifestyle and marrying her wealthy boss. However, her plans are complicated by a slavery ring run by the nefarious Mrs. Meers (Beatrice Lillie), as well as a love triangle involving the dashing Jimmy Smith (James Fox) and the sweet Miss Dorothy Brown (Mary Tyler Moore).

Thoroughly Modern Millie is a madcap musical that makes a few false steps narrative-wise but compensates with infectious tunes and whimsical performances. Julie Andrews plays Millie with wit and mischief, preventing the character from becoming a mere caricature; she's key in maintaining the movie's lighthearted tone. Plus, her singing is as fantastic as one would expect. Carol Channing is also enjoyable in her supporting part as the eccentric widow Muzzy Van Hossmere, who is prone to yelling the word "Raspberries!" Ultimately, Thoroughly Modern Millie makes for an amusing if slight, send-up of the Roaring Twenties.

5 'A Little Romance' (1979)

Diane Lane's Film Debut

"What are legends anyway but stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things?" In Paris, precocious American girl Lauren King (Diane Lane) crosses paths with Daniel Michon (Thelonious Bernard), a quirky French boy. They form an instant connection, bonding over their shared love of movies and their desire to defy the odds. So begins a moving childhood love story anchored by likable leads and Roy's bighearted direction.

A Little Romance's success lies in the chemistry and authentic performances of its young stars. Lane delivers a remarkably natural performance. Bernard is charming, too, displaying confidence even while awkwardly quoting movie lines. The iconic Laurence Olivier even shows up in a captivating, if slightly peculiar, supporting role. Most of all, Roy does a wonderful job capturing that moment between childhood and adolescence, where feelings are heightened, and everything seems larger than life. He treats these protagonists essentially like adults, taking them seriously, even during the sillier moments. The result is a romantic gem to warm even the hardest of hearts.

4 'The World According to Garp' (1982)

Glenn Close's Feature Film Debut