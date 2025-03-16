With so much coming down the pipeline for fans of Game of Thrones and George R.R. Martin's vast Song of Ice and Fire universe, it wasn't surprising when it was announced that some of the TV shows waiting to be adapted were going to be animated, including a show about Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) journeys around the world called Nine Voyages or The Sea Snake. Other shows include one about the Yi Ti empire in Essos called The Golden Empire and one about Queen Nymeria called 10,000 Ships.

Martin, who has praised the look of animated shows like Netflix's recent Blue Eye Samurai, talked with Collider about what he would like to see from the future animated shows of the Song of Ice and Fire universe.

George R.R. Martin Praises 'Love, Death + Robots' for Its Different Animation Styles

Image via Netflix

George R.R. Martin's made no secret about his love for the Netflix animated series Blue Eye Samurai, which is set in Japan's Edo period and follows a half-white half-Japanese female warrior. When asked what he would have to see from his animated shows for them to be a success, he replied, "If it looked like Blue Eye Samurai, and it would be amazing, but that's like one of the best ever done."

He also complimented the format of the anthology series Love, Death + Robots not only for its variation in style but also because the show has adapted multiple science fiction stories. He said:

"I really do want it to look good. I really enjoyed, over the last few years, Love, Death + Robots, because that's an anthology show, and they're adapting some very good stories from science fiction, from good writers like Marko Kloos and John Scalzi and various other people and every episode is a different style of animation and some styles I like more than others. Some are very cartoony, but some are very realistic. Some are very, obviously done with VFX and it's all computer animation, so there's great possibilities there."

