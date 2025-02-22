George R.R. Martin isn’t getting a break any time soon. Although HBO’s Game of Thrones ended nearly six years ago, the grind hasn’t stopped for the writer. For one, he’s not done with his “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels, a.k.a. the very series that became the catalyst for his Emmy-winning television adaptation. Although the GoT lore continues on-screen with the 2022 House of the Dragon series (and an upcoming prequel series slated for late 2025), many have raised questions about Martin’s writing progress on his last novel, “The Winds of Winter.”

Over more than a decade, Martin has answered, evaded, and even gave the middle finger to anybody who’s been asking about “The Winds of Winter” (the last gesture was specifically for “impatient readers” constantly berating the writer.) Rest assured, the project is still on Martin’s to-do list. Here’s everything the writer has said about the final Game of Thrones book.

How Many Novels Are in George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Series?

Image by Zanda Rice

“A Song of Ice and Fire” (a.k.a. ASolaF) is a fantasy novel series by Martin consisting of seven planned novels; five of which have been published, while the remaining two are still underway. Martin first wrote the series in 1991. However, it took him five more years before the writer would publish the first volume in 1996.

What was supposed to be a trilogy expanded into a seven-volume juggernaut. With two more installments still reported to be in progress, Martin also released three prequel novellas and a series of novella-length excerpts taken from the main Ice and Fire novels.

As an overview (and a refresher), “A Song of Ice and Fire” follows the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, a continent presumably the size of South America that dates back to twelve thousand years. Much of the series’ storyline revolves around how these seven kingdoms interacted with each other to cement their dominance over the continent. These seven nations are united by Aegon the Conqueror, of House Targaryen.

Unfortunately, around 283 years after Aegon’s Conquest, the Targaryen’s rule diminishes following a civil war. Taking over the Iron Throne is none other than King Robert I Baratheon, supported by his confidante Lord Eddard Stark and foster father Lord Jon Arryn. The novels in A Song of Ice and Fire start off fifteen years after the fallout from this major event.

All 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Books in Order

Image via HBO

Here’s how you can read all seven books from “A Song of Ice and Fire” in chronological order:

A Song of Fire and Ice A Game of Thrones 1996 A Clash of Kings 1998 A Storm of Swords 2000 A Feast for Crows 2005 A Dance with Dragons 2011 The Winds of Winter (planned) TBD A Dream of Spring (planned) TBD

How Long Has ‘The Winds of Winter’ Been in the Works For?

Image via HBO

The sixth installment in “A Song of Ice and Fire”, “The Winds of Winter” has been in the works for close to fifteen years. Although it seems as if the novel will never see the light of day, Martin assures that the project is still in his orbit (wherever that may be).

It all started on June 27, 2010. Through Martin’s LiveJournal, the writer announced that he’s two chapters short from finishing his fifth novel in the series, “A Dance with Dragons”. The other good news is that he’s written four chapters for “The Winds of Winter”. Not only that; Martin also hinted which families are set to appear in the novel.

“And hey, it's even good news for WINDS OF WINTER, since I now have four chapters done for that one (an Arya, a Sansa, and two Ariannes).”

However, in 2011, when asked when he’d finish the book, he didn't provide a concrete deadline, not wanting to raise fans’ expectations. A year later, Martin mentions that he’ll have “Winds of Winter” ready by 2014, hopefully before HBO’s Game of Thrones progresses even further.

2015 saw him working hard on “Winds of Winter”, but unfortunately, Martin announced through his 2016 blog post that the novel is not done. Not only that; Martin also rebuffed the naysayers who claim that Martin hasn’t worked on the novel in the first place.

“Yes, there's a lot written. Hundreds of pages. Dozens of chapters. (Those 'no pages done' reports were insane, the usual garbage internet journalism that I have learned to despise). But there's also a lot still left to write. I am months away still... and that's if the writing goes well. (Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn't.) Chapters still to write, of course... but also rewriting. I always do a lot of rewriting, sometimes just polishing, sometimes pretty major restructures.”

Over the next decade or so, almost every update is of Martin continuously working on the novel back and forth. It’s also important to mention that in the midst of it all, Martin is still obligated to serve as executive producer of the Game of Thrones series, as well as its prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Rest assured, all hope is not lost. Despite the many years, “The Winds of Winter” is very much still in Martin’s orbit. Per his blog post on September 9, 2024, Martin produced some new pages on not just “The Winds of Winter”, but also “Blood & Fire”, the sequel to “Fire & Blood”. No official deadline was mentioned, but it’s safe to say that Martin’s been putting in the work on the projects he currently has on his table.

Speaking of projects, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024, Martin briefly updates where he’s at in terms of his creative endeavors. For one thing, he’s been taking out his own money to finance four short films highlighting the stories of a close friend. As for The Winds of Winter, Martin is very aware that he’s way behind schedule, but what’s happened, happened. From what fans have witnessed through the past 15 years, he’ll probably get the novel done - but according to his own pace and time.

What Will ‘The Winds of Winter’ Be About?

Image via HBO

While no exact storyline has been confirmed, fans can take a guess from the aftermath of its previous novel, A Dance with Dragons. With several plots left unconcluded, “The Winds of Winter” may possibly open up with two major battles: one on the ice and one at Meereen. The upcoming novel hints at a further exploration up north and the return of the Others.

As for the characters, fans may expect some familiar faces, notably Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Tyrion Lannister, and more. Each of these characters will receive their own POV chapters.

Why Is ‘The Winds of Winter’ Taking So Long?

The public may harbor their own assumptions, but the answer to that question is simple: Martin is just a writer. Each writer has varying personalities and approaches projects differently. For instance, unlike Martin’s long-time friend Stephen King, who writes 6 pages a day, the Game of Thrones writer would spend six months churning out three chapters. In a 2011 blog spot, the writer cheekily proclaims that he’s “slow - with writing and with […] other things.”

Heavy is the head that wears the crown; the same can be said for Martin. With the skyrocketing popularity of his books and television projects, there’s obviously the mounting pressure attached to it. Martin confesses that he’s become aware that he has to deliver his best, but in hindsight, “trying to do something great is a considerable weight to bear.”

Despite the ruthless fans constantly demanding his next work as if he owes the public his work, Martin’s not afraid to poke fun at his “procrastination.” In a skit for CONAN, talk show host Conan O’Brien and his team have cameras set up in Martin’s house to check up on the writer’s progress with “The Winds of Winter.” Instead of getting to work on the project, Martin does literally everything, except writing. Whether it’s playing with bubbles, rolling down on grassy hills, or jumping naked on the trampoline, one thing’s for sure - it’ll be quite a while until Martin actually publishes “The Winds of Winter”.

What’s George R.R. Martin Working on Now?

In Martin’s blog post from January 28, 2025, the writer announced that HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is officially done. Having watched all six episodes during its post-production phase, it’s safe to say that Martin is pleased with how the adaptation is coming along.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel series that takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones, following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.