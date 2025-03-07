George R.R. Martin is undoubtedly one of the best-known contemporary authors today when it comes to having his work adapted. He's far from the only one, but Game of Thrones kicked off a huge revival of interest in fantasy while becoming one of the most successful fantasy TV shows in history. Of course, when it comes to adapting books into movies or TV shows, the end results often run the gamut in terms of quality and loyalty to the source material. In a conversation hosted by Blancpain with Martin, Milla Jovovich, and Paul W.S. Anderson about the new film In the Lost Lands, Collider spoke with Martin about the complexities of an adaptation and what it feels like, as the author, to see an adaptation get made.

In the Lost Lands is based on a short story of the same name by Martin that was first published in 1982, in the anthology Amazons II; you can read the short story for yourself in the 2007 compilation of Martin's short stories, Dreamsongs Volume I. The film follows a witch named Gray Alys (Jovovich) who is cursed to fulfill wishes, but every request comes with a price. She is approached by a queen (Amara Okereke), who asks Gray Alys to give her the gift of turning into a werewolf. Alongside a hunter named Boyce (Dave Bautista), Alys ventures into the barren and wild lost lands in order to get the queen what she desires, facing off against the dangerous monsters that wait for her there.

George R.R. Martin Discusses His Connection to His Characters and Seeing Them On-Screen

George R.R. Martin is no stranger to seeing his writing adapted, and, as a former TV writer, he has experience adapting other stories as well. As the author of the original short story In the Lost Lands, I asked George R.R. Martin what, for him, was a green and red flag when it comes to working with creators interested in developing his work into film or television. Referencing the close bond he feels with his characters, Martin said:

"You've asked a very big question, ones that I've been blogging about and getting in trouble for. The writer, in some ways, is the hardest one to say about this. I once wrote a story called Portraits of Children, which was about a writer and being haunted by his fictional characters. But I don't have any children, and I think [like] a lot of writers, these are my children, these stories that I create. You have two choices when you sell them for adaptations: you can try to get involved, or you can [say], 'I wrote the book. They're making a movie. It's a different thing.' Sometimes it's good to do one, and sometimes it's good to do the other."

Martin went on to describe an anecdote from James M. Cain, the author of The Postman Always Rings Twice, who pointed out that although Hollywood might have changed how his books play out, the written books still exist on the shelves and not a word's been changed there. Martin then admitted that there were cases he knew of where the adaptation did not play out as the author imagined. "It's also the downside where you watch the movie, and, God, it's not your children. They've done something." He continued, "I know writers who have gone to the premiere of their movie and got up and walked out. They just can't take it because there's such a strong personal relationship there."

However, despite the potential downsides of seeing his work adapted inaccurately, Martin emphasized that when the adaptation is done right, seeing his writing come to life is a wholly positive experience. "If it's good and if it's good in the way that you wrote it, it's like your dreams have come alive," he said. "These children of yours, these fictional children, there they are on the screen, and I can't describe how great a feeling that is, how exciting it is."

And, in the well-known case of Viserys Targaryen, portrayed in Season 1 of House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine, Martin noted that the adaptation did it better than he did. "The character of Viserys Targaryen is a very minor character in my book, but they got Paddy Considine to play him, and he was robbed, and he should have won an Emmy. It was amazing. Amazing. His Viserys is so much better than my Viserys. It made me want to go back and rewrite the book, but I didn't."

George R.R. Martin on Expanding Stories Past the Original Source Material

In discussing adaptations, George R.R. Martin pointed out that back in the '50s and '60s, when there were not many science fiction film adaptations, it was difficult for him to see adaptations of beloved authors like Robert E. Heinlein and Isaac Asimov change the stories changed completely when they ended up on the screen. "It was very hard because, yeah, it might have had Asimov's name on it, but this wasn't the way Isaac would have written it. It was not at all, and that was not good."

Martin also stressed that, in some cases, a writer is not involved in the creation process. "Sometimes, they’re just buying your book, and you give you your check, and, 'See you at the premiere,' if you even get an invitation. But it's nice when they do involve you, and even more when you have a feeling that they listen and have an understanding of the original material because, many times, they don't," he said, and then emphasized, "I'm not talking about anybody that I'm involved with here, so please don't turn it around to some current project."

As many readers and authors will tell you, sometimes the best thing about an adaptation is when it sticks to the source material. Martin referenced Charles Dickens, whose work has been adapted hundreds of times, and pointed out A Christmas Carol, praising the different films that starred Alistair Sim, George C. Scott, and Bill Murray for their faithfulness to the original source, even if they might not all look or sound the same. In terms of adaptations, Martin ultimately made it clear where he stands on them, saying:

"When you're adapting, if you respect the original material, you should try to stay as close to it as possible. If there's a reason for change, and many times there are reasons for change — a lot of them are budgetary, or they're practical concerns of what you can do, what you can't do — make changes for good reasons."

After In the Lost Lands, the next stories of Martin's to be adapted will be the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on his Tales of Dunk and Egg books, as well as House of the Dragon Season 3.

In the Lost Lands is now playing in theaters.