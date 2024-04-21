The Big Picture The last episode of Game of Thrones written by George R. R. Martin also had one of the most satisfying deaths of the entire show with the Purple Wedding.

Over the years, Game of Thrones has had plenty of great villains, but none have been as universally despised as Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) during the early seasons. Rarely has the audience been so eager to see a character die and, when it finally came early in the fourth season, his demise during his wedding to Margaret Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) certainly did not disappoint. As the final episode written by George R.R. Martin himself, “The Lion and the Rose” largely defines the rest of the season by framing Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) for the murder. As satisfying as it may be, this act of regicide also has immediate political consequences that serve as a condemnation of the viewer. True to his writing style, George gives us exactly what we want, then punishes viewers for even wanting it in the first place by making it more horrifying than anyone had initially anticipated. At the moment, however, the scene is still extremely satisfying and ranks as one of the best deaths in the series ten years after the episode first aired.

In His Final Scene, Joffrey Is Begging To Be Made an Example Of

Ever since the beginning of the series, Joffrey has been portrayed as being extremely unlikable and the later seasons take this up to eleven. From his cowardice at the Blackwater that nearly cost his family the war to his gloating over the Red Wedding that he took no part in, Joffrey has no shortage of contemptible moments. While other characters often match Joffrey in terms of sheer cruelty, the illegitimate king is especially petty and vindictive in a way most villains are not. Arguably, nowhere is this more clear than at his own wedding, where his tension with Tyrion reaches a boiling point. During the last few minutes alone, Joffrey tries to humiliate his uncle in almost every way possible, from pouring wine on his head to making Tyrion his cupbearer, making everyone believe he is responsible for the murder. Though there are many things you can easily criticize him for, this is not one of them and he remains entirely innocent.

The final scene also does a great job of portraying the motivations the Tyrells have for poisoning Joffrey from both an emotional and practical perspective, if not a political one. Although Margaery, whose character has been given more screen time with the king, can restrain and manipulate Joffrey, she cannot do so forever. Even during this scene, she barely manages to create a distraction with the convenient arrival of the pie to avoid possible violence, and his abuse of Sansa (Sophie Turner) is no secret. The murder method is also laid out in plain sight, as watching Olenna (Diana Rigg) express horror at the carnage of the Red Wedding while literally moving to deliver the poison through Sansa’s necklace becomes the peak of grim irony.

George Gives Us What We Want, But Is That a Good Thing?

The death of Joffrey certainly ranks as one of the most cathartic deaths in the history of television, but that does not mean some shades of gray don't exist. For one thing, George has openly said that he wanted his readers to feel the smallest degree of sympathy for Joffrey in his last moments, which are more violent in the book. Additionally, there is an extra layer of sympathy in the novel, given that the character is only thirteen but was aged up for the series, along with the remainder of the younger cast. Although these moments do not quite translate to the death as portrayed on screen, George’s writing of the event still features many graphic details that make the nature of the poison more horrifyingly clear.

The aftermath of the death itself also remains worth considering. Throughout the books, George has a common habit of making his readers want to see our most hated villains receive punishment for their actions. However, when Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) finally earn their karmic justice, it proves to be far more horrifying than anyone could imagine. After Joffrey’s death, Tyrion is unable to prove his innocence in court or combat, forcing him to escape execution and contributing to his turn to darkness, one that is much more pronounced in the books. There is no satisfaction of revenge after the murder, either, as the motivation had nothing to do with the many crimes committed against the Starks, for example. Just as Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) is later punished with death not for the grand scale of his crimes, but for the slight felt by one individual, the murder of Joffrey is based on practicality more than anything else.

Despite Everything, the Poisoning of Joffrey Was Worth Waiting For

Regardless of the aftermath, the death of Joffrey so early in the season ranks as one of the best and most deserved deaths in the series, something not all villains in the series managed to achieve. The groundwork before the poisoning takes effect serves as a final reminder of his cruelty as king, all while setting Tyrion up to take the fall. With the possible exception of Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon) in later seasons, no character was as cartoonishly evil as the king on the Iron Throne during the first three books. No matter how hard George tried, it feels almost impossible not to cheer on his demise.

For a series so full of twists and turns, it remains surprising how little fanfare it generated about the actual killers. The culprits are no secret, as Olenna strongly implies to her granddaughter even before her dying confession, and the cunning Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) quickly reveals his involvement to Sansa. However, the sheer hatred towards Joffrey and framing of Tyrion almost makes the perpetrator irrelevant. Aside from his mother, a disturbed and narcissistic person even without her many darker moments in the books, nearly everyone wanted the king dead and Tyrion is an all too tempting scapegoat. Like her execution of her husband Ramsay two seasons later, the event also serves as a small victory for Sansa, allowing her to escape the hell of her situation, but only briefly. Regardless of what might happen later, his death feels like karmic justice in the moment when it finally occurs.

Overall, there is a lot to enjoy about Joffrey’s death as a viewer. The scene lays out the perfect reason why this cruel and vindictive bastard king cannot be allowed to live, just in case we are not already convinced. In his last episode as a writer of the show, George tries to make audiences feel guilty for rooting for the death of a character who is still essentially a child, but the sheer hateful nature of Joffrey makes this feel almost impossible. Similarly, while the future revelation of the true culprit is a good twist hiding in plain sight, it almost feels beyond the point. The greatest impact of the scene is how it affects the way others view Tyrion and provides the perfect chance for Sansa to escape, laying the groundwork for her to finally become her own character over time. Even putting aside the aftermath of the actual event and the open attempts by George to condemn the viewers for enjoying it, the poisoning of Joffrey is still one of the greatest moments in arguably the greatest season of the show and serves as the perfect farewell for the most despised character in Westeros.

