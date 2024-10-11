The highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk & Egg novellas may not hit screens under the title fans were expecting, if the author's words are to be believed. Speaking in his Not a Blog blog, Martin recently revealed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms might undergo a name change before it debuts on HBO. While the working title is drawn directly from the collection of stories about Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future King Aegon V), another option is on the table in the form ofThe Hedge Knight.

It's not overly surprising that there's a slight question mark over the title of the series. It's the third television series to come from Martin's world of Westeros and to date, none of the shows have actually carried the titles of the books that preceded them other than Game of Thrones. That show was named after the first of Martin's novels, entitled A Game of Thrones, but the following novels were made under the Thrones banner. The series itself is actually called A Song of Ice and Fire. As for the first spin-off series, House of the Dragon, the show is based on Martin's 'historical' book Fire & Blood, which positions itself as more of a historical documentation of the legacy of the Targaryen family. It's set to be followed up by Blood & Fire.

What is 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' About?

Image via HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reflects the chivalrous and noble themes of the source material, while The Hedge Knight gives off the vibe of the simpler, more down-to-earth origins of the story’s hero, Dunk. Martin has added in his blog that the tone of the new series will be significantly different from the political intrigue and back alley dealings of Game of Thrones and the grandeur and pomposity of House of the Dragon. Instead, it will focus on a more personal and character-driven story, with Dunk and Egg navigating life’s challenges during the reign of King Daeron II, nearly 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Filming for the series wrapped recently in Budapest, and post-production is well underway, led by showrunner Ira Parker and director Matt Ross, and, while Martin believes there's still a discussion to be had on the title, it looks set to be another winning entry for HBO and their Game of Thrones franchise. Stay tuned for more updates.