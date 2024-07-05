The Big Picture George R.R. Martin dislikes the TV adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline due to historical ambiguity loss, character motivation changes, and setting changes.

The show's adaptation simplifies the moral complexity of the story, altering viewers' perceptions of characters and their actions.

The setting change from Alicent's bedroom to Helaena's reduces the intended emotional impact and changes the dynamics of Helaena's character's suffering.

George R.R. Martin has expressed some disappointment with how the Blood and Cheese storyline was adapted for television, following its conclusion on House of the Dragon, as he's been explaining in his "Not a" Blog. He feels that the TV version misses the historical ambiguity and complexity found in the book. In Fire & Blood, Martin's original book, the story is told from multiple perspectives, leaving some details up to interpretation. The layered storytelling is lost in the show, where the events are presented more definitively. Martin seems to prefer the subtlety of the book, where characters' intentions and actions are not as clear-cut.

After the dramatic end of Season 1, where Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) son Lucerys Velaryon was killed, House of the Dragon started its second season with another shocking child death: Jaehaerys Targaryen, the grandson of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). This time, the gruesome murder was carried out by two men known as Blood and Cheese. These two, a former member of the City Watch and a royal rat catcher, were sent by Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to kill Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in revenge for Lucerys' death. When they couldn't find Aemond, they targeted Jaehaerys instead. They forced Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) to choose which of her twins would die, and she pointed to her son. Helaena then fled with her daughter to the safety of her mother Alicent’s room.

This brutal scene is different from what happens in Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which serves as the source material for the show. In the book, the details of Blood and Cheese’s orders are more ambiguous. Instead of being clearly sent by Daemon to kill Aemond, they are simply given the directive, “an eye for an eye, a son for a son. Additionally, the murder in the book takes place in Alicent’s room, not Helaena’s. Blood and Cheese use Alicent as bait, tying her down and waiting for Helaena and the children to come in to say goodnight. In a desperate attempt to save Jaehaerys, Helaena points to her younger son Maelor, hoping they would spare Jaehaerys. However, they kill Jaehaerys anyway.

Why Did George RR Martin Dislike the Adaptation of Blood and Cheese?

Martin stated, "The only part of the show that is drawing criticism is the conclusion of the Blood and Cheese storyline. Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch, especially for viewers who had never read Fire & Blood. For those who had read the book, however… Well, there’s a lot to be said about that, but this is not the place for me to say it. The issues are too complicated."

Another issue Martin has is with how the characters' motivations were changed. In the book, Daemon’s orders are not as specific as they are in the show. This change alters how viewers perceive the characters and their actions, potentially simplifying the moral complexity of the story.

The setting change from Alicent’s bedroom to Helaena’s also impacts the psychological intensity of the scene. In the book, having Alicent present during the murder adds a layer of horror and helplessness. This shift in the show might reduce the intended emotional impact.

Lastly, Helaena’s choice in the book is more heartbreaking. She chooses Maelor, her youngest son, in the hope that Blood and Cheese will spare Jaehaerys. This moment highlights a mother’s desperate hope and the cruel reality of her tormentors. By having Helaena point directly to Jaehaerys in the show, the scene loses some of its tragic complexity and changes the dynamics of her character's suffering.

While House of the Dragon has been praised for its production quality and storytelling, not all changes from the book are well-received. The adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline shows the challenges of translating a complex narrative from page to screen. As the series continues, it will be interesting to see how future adaptations balance dramatic impact with staying true to the original material.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO at 9pm, and the series streams on Max.