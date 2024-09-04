The top dog of writing himself into a corner is calling out others for doing the same thing as George R.R. Martin is finally given us the gossip we deserve in a since deleted post from his personal blog, Not a Blog (bless this man!) We can only speculate about the reasons why Martin hasn’t finished his Game of Thrones book series, but there’s a very solid chance that the author has found himself in a bit of a writing maze after introducing so many characters over the first five books of what will allegedly be a seven-book series. Now, he’s taking shots at Ryan Condal and the rest of the creative team behind Game of Thrones’ prequel series, House of the Dragon, for essentially doing the same thing.

Audiences may have noticed that, just like what happened in the small-screen adaptation of Game of Thrones, a handful of characters are MIA in House of the Dragon. But there’s one who, in particular, Martin doesn’t know what Condal was thinking when he chose not to include him. As readers of Fire & Blood will know, Aegon and Helaena (played by Tom Glynn-Carney and Phia Saban), have not just two, but three children. However, in the series, we’re only given Prince Jaehaerys and Princess Jaehaera, the former of whom is murdered at the beginning of the second season.

In the books (which is the dreaded sentence series fans are more than sick of hearing), there are three children, with Maelor being the younger brother to the twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Breaking down that brutal scene during which Queen Helaena is forced to pick which child lives and which dies, Martin writes,

“When Blood and Cheese break in on Helaena and the kids, they tell her they are debt collectors come to exact revenge for the death of Prince Lucerys: a son for a son. As Helaena has two sons, however, they demand that she choose which one should die. She resists and offers her own life instead, but the killers insist it has to be a son. If she does not name one, they will kill all three of the children. To save the life of the twins, Helaena names Maelor. But Blood kills the older boy, Jaehaerys, instead, while Cheese tells little Maelor that his mother wanted him dead. (Whether the boy is old enough to understand that is not at all certain).”

How Maelor’s Absence Shifts the Narrative

Close

Either way, Jaehaerys dies at the hands of Blood and Cheese. But what about Maelor the missing? Will we see him in the future? According to Martin, he understood where Condal was coming from when he first told the author how the scene with Blood and Cheese would go down. With budget restraints, Martin got how this could be the best way to handle things for now. But getting his hands dirty and talking some trash (which we love!) messy Martin is now questioning how the series will pull this one off.

“Ryan assured me that we were not losing Prince Maelor, simply postponing him. Queen Helaena could still give birth to him in season three, presumably after getting with child late in season two. That made sense to me, so I withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change… Sometime between the initial decision to remove Maelor, a big change was made. The prince’s birth was no longer just going to be pushed back to season 3. He was never going to be born at all. The younger son of Aegon and Helaena would never appear.”

With a very cute picture of a green butterfly, Martin goes on to explain the butterfly effect, which is simply that one seemingly small change can shift the entire timeline of something. In this case, without Maelor, several important plot points won’t happen, namely, Maelor’s fate, which sees him torn apart by a mob while on his way to seek the safety of the Hightower army. This moment is extra important because it’s the final straw that drives Helaena to take her own life. So will it even happen in the series? Martin isn’t so sure, sassily writing,

“I have no idea what Ryan has planned — if indeed he has planned anything — but given Maelor’s absence from episode 2, the simplest way to proceed would be just to drop him entirely,”

Only time will tell how House of the Dragon deals with the absence or late entry of Maelor, but judging how they handled our reminder of Daeron Targaryen (which was out of thin air), who knows, maybe Maelor the missing will just pop up one day like he was there the whole time.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

