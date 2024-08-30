George R.R. Martin has returned from his summer travels across Europe, but instead of progressing on The Winds of Winter, he’s readying himself to address some growing concerns he has about House of the Dragon. The renowned author took to his blog to reveal that he’ll soon be posting about “everything that’s gone wrong” with the series, on which he serves as an executive producer.

“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will."

In recent blog posts, Martin has hinted at his dissatisfaction with how certain storylines, such as the Blood & Cheese arc, were adapted from his novel Fire & Blood. Specifically, he expressed frustration over changes made to the portrayal of characters like Maelor Targaryen, who has yet to appear in the show, but is significant in the book.

However, Martin did find one silver lining. He praised a new addition to the series—a dog that brought unexpected depth to the character of Cheese in the Season 2 premiere, “A Son for a Son.” Despite his usual reluctance to embrace changes to his source material, Martin admitted that this small but poignant addition “damn near broke [his] heart” and added a layer of humanity to the character that he hadn’t originally conceived.

Why Does George R.R. Martin Seem to Be Annoyed at 'House of the Dragon'?

Image via HBO

While House of the Dragon has garnered acclaim for its production quality and intense storytelling, some deviations from the original book have sparked mixed reactions. The adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline, in particular, highlights the difficulties in faithfully translating a complex narrative from page to screen. As the series progresses, viewers will be keen to see how the show navigates the balance between creating dramatic impact and staying true to the intricacies of Martin’s richly detailed world.

While Martin plans to delve into the complexities and issues he sees with House of the Dragon, he’s not quite ready to do so just yet. For now, he’s focused on other matters, such as the Burning of Zozobra festivities in Santa Fe. Fans, however, are left to speculate on what exactly Martin will say about the show and how it might impact the ongoing story.

As always with Martin, the anticipation builds — this time not for a new book, but for his candid thoughts on the adaptation of his epic saga. Stay tuned to see how this war of words unfolds. House of the Dragon is streaming on Max now.

