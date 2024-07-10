The Big Picture Martin's absence from House of the Dragon's writers' room hints at a growing divide in vision for the show's adaptation.

The adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline in the TV series lacks the subtlety and ambiguity found in Martin's Fire & Blood book.

Fans are scrutinizing how future storylines will be handled in the show to ensure authenticity to Martin's detailed world.

George R.R. Martin is doing very little to pour cold water on the speculation that he isn't overly thrilled with the adaptation of his book, Fire & Blood, as he has revealed he will not be attending the writers' room for Season 3 of House of the Dragon in London in the next few weeks. Recently, a quote from Martin's blog has reignited speculation about his sentiments towards the series. In a recent post, Martin mentioned, "The writers’ room for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season 3 is also meeting in London, but I have no plans to attend."

Martin has not shied away from expressing his disappointment with certain aspects of the show, particularly the adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline. Following the storyline's conclusion on House of the Dragon, Martin has been vocal on his "Not a Blog" about how he feels the television version misses the historical ambiguity and complexity found in his book, Fire & Blood.

In Fire & Blood, the Blood and Cheese incident is depicted with a layer of ambiguity and multiple perspectives, leaving some details up to interpretation. That layered storytelling is lost in the show, where events are presented more definitively. Martin seems to prefer the book's subtlety, where characters' intentions and actions are not as clear-cut.

After the dramatic end of Season 1, where Rhaenyra Targaryen’s son Lucerys Velaryon was killed, House of the Dragon started its second season with another shocking child death: Jaehaerys Targaryen, the grandson of Alicent Hightower. The murder was carried out by two men known as Blood and Cheese, sent by Daemon Targaryen to kill Aemond Targaryen in revenge for Lucerys' death. When they couldn't find Aemond, they targeted Jaehaerys instead, forcing Queen Helaena to choose which of her twins would die.

This brutal scene differs from what happens in Martin’s book. In Fire & Blood, the details of Blood and Cheese’s orders are more ambiguous. They are simply given the directive, “an eye for an eye, a son for a son,” without specifically being told to kill Aemond. Additionally, the murder in the book takes place in Alicent’s room, not Helaena’s, adding a layer of horror and helplessness with Alicent as bait.

Why is George R.R. Martin Not Happy with 'House of the Dragon'?

Martin’s absence from the writers' room and his critiques suggest a growing divide between his vision and the show’s direction. This speculation raises questions about how future storylines will be handled and whether they will stay true to the nuanced storytelling of the source material.

While House of the Dragon has been praised for its production quality and dramatic storytelling, not all changes from the book have been well-received. The adaptation of the Blood and Cheese storyline exemplifies the challenges of translating a complex story from page to screen. As the series continues, fans will be watching closely to see how the show balances dramatic impact with more authenticity to Martin’s detailed world.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO at 9pm, and the series streams on Max.