In an interview with George R.R. Martin before the world premiere of In the Lost Lands, Martin reiterated his excitement for the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series, a prequel to Game of Thrones. The author revealed back in January on his blog post "Dunk, Egg, a Few Random Mutterings" that he'd seen the entire season, and informed Collider during the interview that not only was he still impressed by the season, but that the soon-to-be released series is already working on a Season 2.

Having just returned from London before the In the Lost Lands world premiere, George R.R. Martin revealed to us that he's met with Ira Parker and his team regarding the new series. Parker, who previously worked on Season 1 of House of the Dragon, is showrunning the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is due to release later in 2025. Reiterating the sentiment he stated in January, Martin said, "I've seen Dunk and Egg, the first season, and it's great." Informing us that Season 2 was already in the works, he emphasized that the show would be a bit different from what Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans are used to. "They're not what most people would expect in a fantasy story." By this point in Westeros history, the Targaryens no longer have dragons and for those expecting epic battles in the sky, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will not be scratching that itch (though House of the Dragon Season 3 is currently in production for those who want more dragons).

The events of Tales of Dunk and Egg primarily take place before yet another Targaryen succession crisis, and while the events of the succession are certainly interesting, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow the knights of the realm more closely than the throne. "It's a little softer. It's a little more humorous," Martin explained. "I hope the audience will be open to that kind of change."

How Is 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Connected to 'Game of Thrones'?

Based on George R.R. Martin's novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows a hedge knight (aka a wandering knight who is not sworn to a specific house) named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey). Although that name might not be familiar to show watchers, Duncan has a tie to a familiar Game of Thrones character, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Brienne is a descendant of Ser Duncan, who gains notoriety and a legendary status as a Kingsguard to Aegon V.

But, before he got that title, he was first a knight and The Hedge Knight, the first novella in the series, introduces him and his new squire, the young Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), aka Egg. Yes, another Aegon. This Aegon is the fourth son of King Maekar I (Sam Spruell), and he has three older brothers in line for the throne before him. Later titled Aegon the Unlikely, Aegon would eventually become king of Westeros and titled Aegon V. For those unfamiliar with Aegon V, you'll likely remember his older brother Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan), the wise maester that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) meets at Castle Black.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will take place around 89 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 77 years after the beginning of the Dance of Dragons, which is the Targaryen war that is taking place during House of the Dragon. With more novellas planned for Dunk and Egg, there could be more seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to come, but for now, fans can rest easy knowing that the series is starting off on the right foot.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to debut in late 2025.