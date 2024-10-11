George RR Martin has been highly critical of House of the Dragon in recent months, but the good news is the next Game of Thrones spin-off seems to be more in his good graces, following a set visit to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Martin has been very down on the changes made to the story of House of the Dragon but it seems like the adaptation of his Dunk and Egg stories is taking a more traditional route and he's thrilled. Martin revealed he had seen a rough cut of the first episode, and it's fair to say he likes what he saw, as well as heaping praise on the actors cast in the key roles, as he explained in his Not a Blog blog.

“A few weeks after I got back home, I saw a rough cut of the first episode. I loved it. I can’t wait to see more," said Martin. "Dunk and Egg—Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, respectively—looked as if they just walked out of the pages of my book, and the chemistry between them was just perfect."

George R.R. Martin is Still "In Love" With Dunk and Egg

Image via HBO

Martin’s love for the source material shone through (it honestly feels like this might be his favourite book series) as he described the adaptation process, explaining why the Dunk & Egg stories hold a special place in his heart:

“By the time I finished writing ‘The Hedge Knight,’ I was in love with Dunk & Egg. Still am. I have written a lot of stories over the decades and created a lot of characters. They are all my literary children… some more than others… but Dunk & Egg were special. I mean to write the rest of their tales as well… in my copious spare time after I finish The Winds of Winter, yes, yes, I know.”

Martin’s obvious passion for the project isn't just a relief, but it also suggests that this spin-off will be another terrific addition to the growing Game of Thrones universe, and he can’t wait for audiences to experience it: “I’ve seen a lot of stories come to life over the years, but seeing Dunk & Egg on screen—well, that’s something I’ve been dreaming of for a long, long time. And I think fans are going to love it as much as I do.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.