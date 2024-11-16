It’s been nearly 14 years since George R.R. Martin released a novel in his mainline A Song of Ice and Fire series, and it’s clear why. Martin has always referred to himself as a ‘gardener’ writer, meaning he plants seeds of potential in his stories and allows them to develop naturally as he progresses through the story. While he has rough ideas for major plot points, his characters often surprise him as much as they do the reader. In his book On Writing, Stephen King echoed this sentiment, claiming, “When you’re writing a story, you’re telling yourself that story as well.” However, King has always managed to finish his novels, whereas Martin still struggles to finish his series.

Martin’s original outline contains many fascinating details about how he envisioned the story. While some plotlines remain consistent, others have changed in ways neither he nor the reader could have ever anticipated. Perhaps the most shocking change comes from the big bad of the franchise, who isn’t the Night King, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), or even Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but another fan-favorite character that you would never have expected.

The Original Plan

Image via HBO

Back in 1993, Martin sent his publisher a rough outline for the entire story of A Song of Ice and Fire, originally planned as a trilogy starting with A Game of Thrones and ending with The Winds of Winter. Five novels, two spin-off books, and two TV shows later, there is still no end in sight, and the current state of the story is a far cry from the original outline. Some plotlines remain the same, such as Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) death and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) attaining magical Greenseeing abilities. Other characters take different journeys to reach the same destination, such as Daenerys acquiring her dragon eggs, Sansa (Sophie Turner) marrying Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), and Jon (Kit Harington) becoming Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. But other storylines turned out much differently.

Martin’s plans contained many bizarre story beats that drastically differed from what we ended up getting. For example, Martin noted that Robb Stark (Richard Madden) would eventually defeat Joffrey in battle, Jon, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and Arya (Maisie Williams) would become entwined in a weird love triangle, and Daenerys killed Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Perhaps the biggest change from the outline comes from Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau), who was originally slated to become the series' big villain.

Jaime Was Meant To Be the Main Villain in 'A Song of Ice and Fire'

Image via HBO

In his outline, Martin writes, “Jaime Lannister will follow Joffrey on the throne of the Seven Kingdoms, by the simple expedient of killing everyone ahead of him in the line of succession and blaming his brother Tyrion for the murders.” Given the details of the outline, it appears Jaime would have to commit some truly vile crimes to seat himself on the Iron Throne. Joffrey and Sansa were intended to be wed with a child, meaning Jaime would not only have to kill his son but his grandson as well. It’s also implied that Robb Stark would die at Jaime’s hands. “Robb will win several splendid victories and maim Joffrey Baratheon on the battlefield, but in the end, he will not be able to stand against Jaime and Tyrion Lannister and their allies. Robb Stark will die in battle, and Tyrion Lannister will besiege and burn Winterfell.” So Jaime murders Starks and Lannisters alike, forcing Tyrion to switch allegiances to the surviving Starks, uniting everyone against him in hatred, similar to Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 8.

The Seeds Were Always There for Jaime's Heel Turn

Image via HBO

Given Jaime’s evil nature in the early seasons of Game of Thrones, it’s evident that Martin originally planned to stick to the idea of making Jaime the main villain. After throwing Bran from a tower in Episode 1, Jaime became unanimously hated. There’s also subtle foreshadowing at his rise to power, like when Ned Stark finds him sitting on the Iron Throne in Season 1. When meeting Jaime Lannister in the first novel, Jon Snow thinks to himself, “This is what a King should look like.” However, it seems Cersei eventually took on Jaime’s fate, trying to pin Joffrey’s murder on Tyrion, and killing her way to the Iron Throne. Jaime ended up taking a very different route than the one Martin intended for him, and everyone would agree his character arc has turned into something way more interesting than a simple evil king.

The End Result Was Much Better for Jaime Lannister

Close

Jaime may have started as a cold-hearted monster, but his journey across Game of Thrones became one of the most iconic and heartfelt redemption arcs in television history. Instead of defeating Robb Stark in battle, he was outsmarted by the Young Wolf and imprisoned. But it wasn’t until he lost his sword hand that Jaime finally started to change. His swordsmanship skills defined who he was; they made him a man to be feared by all, and when combined with his wealth and status, he became an arrogant, callous killer who saw himself above everyone else. Losing his defining trait forced him to question who he was and what his future would look like without his killer instincts. Journeying alongside Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) also influenced his perspective massively.

Honor was a failed concept for Jaime, who had thrown his reputation away after killing the Mad King Aerys. We learn that his worst atrocity was actually his most heroic act, given that he saved the entire population of King’s Landing from wildfire. Brienne shows him how it’s still possible to be honorable in the face of evil, and Jaime starts to see beauty in people for who they are, not what they look like. The only person he ever cared for was Cersei, but as his values change, their personalities no longer align, and they grow distant from each other. After spending nearly three seasons hating him, Jaime became one of the most adored characters in Game of Thrones, turning into a well-rounded, deeply complex character and a shining example that it’s never too late to change. Ultimately, this journey was far more interesting than Martin’s original vision.

George R.R. Martin has landed himself in hot waters recently. After voicing his concerns about House of the Dragon, and recent reports of him continuing to get distracted from the mainline series with other needless spinoffs, many fans have questioned his determination to finish The Winds of Winter. But if Martin hadn't allowed his characters and stories to take on a life of their own, we would never have gotten emotionally complex characters like Jaime. We would instead be left with a standard trilogy of books that would never have fully realized their potential.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on MAX in the U.S.

Watch on MAX