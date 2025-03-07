It's that time of year again! No, not Spring — it's time for a new George R.R. Martin adaptation, which takes place in a grungy Western post-apocalyptic world. Based on a short story of the same name, In the Lost Lands follows a witch called Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich), who is cursed to fulfill whatever wishes are demanded of her by people. She is approached by a queen (Amara Okereke) who asks Gray Alys to give her the gift of shapeshifting into a werewolf. Alongside a hunter named Boyce (Dave Bautista), Alys travels into the barren place known as the "Lost Lands" to hunt down a werewolf and fulfill the queen's wish.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who also developed the story alongside screenwriter Constantin Werner, the film expands Martin's relatively brief short story to include new characters, a wider world, and a new twist on the ending. In an exclusive interview hosted by Blancpain with Martin, Jovovich, and Anderson, the director and the author break down the changes in the ending and talk about tragic endings to stories.

Paul W.S. Anderson Explains Why He Changed the Ending of 'In the Lost Lands'

In the original In the Lost Lands short story, things end on a somewhat depressing note, with the moral of the story being "be careful what you wish for." Gray Alys is very much like a human monkey's paw, and the people who buy from her don't often get what they want — even if it's what they wished for. However, the film offers a more uplifting and hopeful ending, which I asked director Paul W.S. Anderson about.

When changing the story, Anderson explained that while the film has the original short story ending, it also goes further beyond. "I think sometimes what works on the written page, if you have that experience in the movie theater, that's not going to be the best experience." He added that reading the story at home alone and getting to the ending would elicit a very different reaction compared to watching it on screen in a theater, saying, "You don't want to send the audience out unsatisfied."

Paul W.S. Anderson Surprised George R.R. Martin With the Ending of 'In the Lost Lands'

Image via HBO

While explaining the ending, Paul W.S. Anderson also revealed that the new ending came about during the development and making of the movie. He worked on creating the story with Constantin Werner, and they got feedback from both Milla Jovovich and George R.R. Martin. However, Martin actually had no idea that the ending had changed by the time the movie was completed.

"Because George had read the earlier drafts, he hadn't seen that ending," Anderson said. This also surprised Jovovich during the interview, who did not realize that Martin was not aware of the change. "When I came to show George the movie a few months ago, I'm sitting in the theater with George," Anderson recalled, referencing Martin's theater, the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, "and I suddenly realized, 'I haven't told him that there's a new ending.' I got really, really nervous. I have to say, it's the most nervous I've ever been in a movie theater." Thankfully, Anderson revealed that Martin approved of the ending.

For George R.R. Martin, who you could say is known for tragic and shocking twists, the difficulty of finding the proper ending for a story is something that he's struggled with in the past. "It's an interesting question, larger than our little movie, about the endings of stories and how stories should end," he admitted. "I wrestle with some of that a lot in a lot of my stories. The Greeks and Romans love tragedies. I'm not sure Americans share that taste for it."

Martin's stories — including short stories like In the Lost Lands — are known for their bittersweet (if not just totally bitter) twists and turns. If his comment is anything to go off of, it's almost guaranteed that readers will leave the Song of Ice and Fire series with tears and heartache. Martin still plans to complete the series with two final novels: The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

In the Lost Lands is now playing in theaters.