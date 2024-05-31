The Big Picture George R.R. Martin is branching into sci-fi with his new short film, The Summer Machine, a part of an anthology series.

It is the sign of a gifted creative mind when it is able to pivot between different genres and deliver on the renowned quality the mind is known for. Step forward famed fantasy writer George R.R. Martin, the renowned author has seen some of his most acclaimed works, like his novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, adapted into the television series, Game of Thrones, by HBO. Now Martin is wading into new waters, releasing the first still from the set of The Summer Machine, a short film that we’re told will be part of a new anthology series from the author.

The newly released image features Martin sitting in front of some sci-fi-looking machine. Not much is known about the film at the moment, but it’s within the sci-fi genre. Filming on the project recently wrapped at an undisclosed location in New Mexico. The Summer Machine is directed by Michael Cassutt (The Twilight Zone) from his own script, with production on the short film handled by Steve Graham (Z Nation), Elias Gallegos (Dark Winds), and Mark Steinig (Killer Kafe) alongside Martin. The cast for the short film includes Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.), Charles Martin Smith (American Graffiti) and Matt Frewer (Fear the Walking Dead) in a supporting role.

Martin is most famous for weaving complex political intrigues with a blend of family drama, as was seen evidently in the critically acclaimed HBO series, Game of Thrones. Martin's collaboration with HBO has expanded beyond Thrones, as the network has expanded their influence over Westeros, going back in time through Targaryen history with House of the Dragon, which premieres its second season in mid-June. Beyond the series which sees the Targaryen dynasty at the height of its power, HBO and Martin have other works related to the world the author created in his books in development, including 10,000 Ships, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The Adaptation Tango

Martin has clearly aided in the adaption of many written works to television in recent years. However, the acclaimed author has recently voiced his opinion about film and series creators making changes to the books they are adapting just to be able to say they left their personal signature on it. Writing in his Not A Blog website, Martin voiced his distaste, saying:

"Everywhere you look, there are more screenwriters and producers eager to take great stories and 'make them their own. It does not seem to matter whether the source material was written by Stan Lee, Charles Dickens, Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl, Ursula K. Le Guin, J.R.R. Tolkien, Mark Twain, Raymond Chandler, Jane Austen, or… well, anyone. No matter how major a writer it is, no matter how great the book, there always seems to be someone on hand who thinks he can do better, eager to take the story and 'improve' on it. 'The book is the book, the film is the film,' they will tell you as if they were saying something profound. Then, they make the story their own. They never make it better, though. Nine hundred ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make it worse."

The Summer Machine does not have a release date yet. Check the image out above.